Friyay!: What to do

EXHIBITION

ONE RIVER, UNIQUE WATERS AT CONFLUENCE ART SPACE

On show are five Chinese ink paintings by pioneer Singapore artist Chen Wen Hsi, as well as works by four artists who were also Chen's students - Chen Cheng Mei, Chia Yu Chian, Earl Lu Ming Teh and Goh Beng Kwan.

Chen's featured works, which were painted in the 1970s and 1980s, depict animals - a favourite subject of the artist, who taught at the Chinese High School and subsequently at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

Of note are the works of Malaysian artist Chia, which represent both the influence of Chen, and Chia's years of study at the Ecole Nationale des Beaux Arts (School of Fine Arts) in Paris between 1959 and 1962. It was there that he picked up the skill of working with a thick layer of pigment applied directly to the canvas - also known as impasto - for which he became known.

WHERE 02-29 Havelock 2, 2 Havelock Road WHEN Till June 26. Wednesdays to Sundays, 1 to 6pm; Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays by appointment MRT Clarke Quay ADMISSION Free INFO E-mail cheekeong@ confluenceartspace.com or call 9684-9233

EXHIBITION

SECOND MOVEMENT AT STPI - CREATIVE WORKSHOP & GALLERY

STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery is presenting 41 works by 21 artists from its collection to mark 20 years of collaboration through its Visiting Artists Programme.

Its annual special exhibition, Second Movement - which features Singaporeans Genevieve Chua and Ian Woo, Briton Richard Deacon, South Korean Kim Beom and Filipino Manuel Ocampo - demonstrates how the artists' works, conceptualised on-site and in-residence, reimagine and redefine print-and paper-making.

There are public programmes including tours, workshops, performances, film screenings and panel discussions.

WHERE 41 Robertson Quay WHEN Till July 24. Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 7pm; Sundays, 11am to 5pm; closed on public holidays MRT Fort Canning ADMISSION Free INFO www.stpi.com.sg

EXHIBITION

FOR THE TIME BEING

Artist Vanessa Liem, 20, will be exploring her state of mind in her second solo exhibition at Cuturi Gallery. The works, which are dark both literally and figuratively, suggest a tormented soul.

Liem, who won the Gold Award in the emerging artist category of the UOB Painting of the Year 2019 competition, explores the human condition through surrealist representations of the human form.

In a statement, she said: "For this series, I wanted to paint how a person felt, not how a person looked. These figures are variations of myself in states of anxiety, mania, vulnerability and numbness."

WHERE Cuturi Gallery, 61 Aliwal Street WHEN June 18 to July 10. Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 7pm; Sundays, noon to 6pm; Mondays by appointment only; closed on public holidays ADMISSION Free INFO cuturigallery.com