SINGAPORE – After reading books published in Britain and the US on gaming, poet Daryl Lim Wei Jie felt it was high time Singapore had its own.

The decade-long The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt player knew that Singapore writers are also avid gamers, even if they do not shout about it. A large number used to run their own Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

In assembling co-conspirators, he found not one, but three other passionate gamer-writers, who had their first editorial meeting at Far East Plaza in 2024. And so Singapore’s first multidisciplinary video game anthology was born, spanning prose, poetry, comics and even multimedia projects, where readers scan QR codes to access interactive sites hosted by publisher Difference Engine.

The open call put out by the editorial team, envisioning a focus on Asia and South-east Asia, received a whopping 200 submissions from Australia to Ecuador – later culled to just 21 entries.

Co-editor Natalie Wang, 32, whose gaming credentials include Genshin Impact, Horizon Zero Dawn and Elden Ring, says: “We had a giant Excel sheet in which we gave a score or ranking to every piece. There were pieces we felt strongly about that the other editors may not have scored as highly and we had a debate about that.”

To her, these were love letters to the games that the authors played growing up – a sort of release for their long pent-up passion. “You can feel that love in all of it, even if the piece itself may not be particularly happy.” Though she harbours some regrets about not being able to include a journalistic piece on old-time arcade competitions.

From the get-go with the choose-your-own-adventure contents page, the team, which includes Adan Jimenez and Joses Ho, made special efforts to break the conventions of print and literature.

Free To Play: A Video Games Anthology is published by Difference Engine. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

QR codes and liberal comics aside, writer Judith Huang’s shape poetry “snake on a train” comes with pages of poetry in the form of retro phone classic Snake, once preloaded onto Nokia phones in the late 1990s. Wen-yi Lee’s Your Inventory Is Filling Up Again is a love story interspersed with text boxes like pop-up displays of players’ in-game items corresponding to romantic moments.

Other more straightforwardly laid-out works are illuminating pieces on how literary and gaming perspectives relate to each other, reflections on the neglect of non-player characters and more personal essays on how gaming has helped authors navigate marginalised identities.

Lim, 35, edited a piece by Jack Xi, a writer with disabilities who delves into his complex feelings towards Pokemon Go, a game requiring players go outdoors that took the world by storm in 2016. “I fought quite hard for it to be included,” Lim says. “I thought that was quite eye-opening, and he ties it in with a lot of other things – role-playing and growing up in general. It was really beautifully written.”

Wang adds on min-maxing, a strategy in gaming culture to minimise non-essential skills so one’s character statistics are optimised: “Gaming culture is about not wasting your time with a sub-optimal character. It must be quite an uncomfortable position to sit in. Because that’s just the optimal way to play the game, but you also know that in your life, you are not optimised that way.”

Games’ appeal to people is as diverse as the many forms they come in. For writers, it is about storytelling, but drill deeper and each will speak to different factors.

Lim revels in their open-endedness, a reminder of life’s lack of sure answers. “It is a way of helping you realise that it’s okay not to have finality and for things to stay open and unresolved.”

He is also fascinated with characters’ moral decisions in games, though lately, he has come to accept that it is impossible for players to pretend and act as someone they are entirely not.

“Some part of what you are as a person comes out. That’s my hypothesis. Whether it’s trauma, some deep-seated fear or obsessions, they probably come out in some way.”

Wang immerses herself in video essays that break down games’ environmental details that she may have missed. She enjoys the interactivity, which allows for an illusion of choice.

What gets her hooked, though, is much simpler. “Combat,” she says with surety. “A very good combat system.”

Will the anthology open up more crossovers between writing and video games? Lim and Wang say writing for video game companies is a field those in the literary community are actively paying attention to, but which still yields very few jobs. “And only for a very specific kind of writing nowhere near as creative as people might think,” Wang cautions.

Natalie Wang and Daryl Lim Wei Jie say writing for video game companies is a field those in the literary community are actively paying attention to, but which still yields very few jobs. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Lim believes SingLit already holds a wealth of resources for video game companies to look into. “There are so many people who are in speculative fiction whose work lend themselves very easily to gaming worlds. Like Wen-yi Lee, Nuraliah Norasid, Meihan Boey.”

With the possibilities of what games can be exploding, especially since the cosy games of Covid-19, Lim’s regret for the anthology is an unexpected choice. “Mobile gaming is an under-looked aspect. It democratised gaming. People who don’t think of themselves as gamers actually game. No one wrote about Candy Crush.”