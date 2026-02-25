Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The cast of Nine Years Theatre's staging of God Of Carnage includes (from left) Tay Kong Hui, Cavin Soh, Oon Shu An and Mia Chee.

SINGAPORE – For Singaporeans who would rather hide behind the mannered facade of prim and polite talk, Singaporean director Nelson Chia, 54, says French playwright Yasmina Reza’s God Of Carnage holds a lesson: “Civility comes at a huge cost.”

Often described as a comedy of bad manners, Reza’s Tony Award-winning play pitches two sets of concerned parents against each other. What begins as a civil discussion about their boys’ playground brawl soon crumbles into vicious language and plain rudeness as the evening wears on.