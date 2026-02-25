For subscribers
2026 Singapore theatre season
Nine Years Theatre on comedy of bad manners God Of Carnage: ‘Civility comes at a huge cost’
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – For Singaporeans who would rather hide behind the mannered facade of prim and polite talk, Singaporean director Nelson Chia, 54, says French playwright Yasmina Reza’s God Of Carnage holds a lesson: “Civility comes at a huge cost.”
Often described as a comedy of bad manners, Reza’s Tony Award-winning play pitches two sets of concerned parents against each other. What begins as a civil discussion about their boys’ playground brawl soon crumbles into vicious language and plain rudeness as the evening wears on.