New Singapore exhibitions on art in the age of technology

SINGAPORE - From reducing it to fit on mobile devices to turning it into an immersive experience, technology is changing the way art looks in a slew of new home-grown exhibitions.

For its latest show - Rooting For Change: Artistic Responses To Climate Change And Sustainability - National Museum Singapore (NMS), together with Maybank Foundation, commissioned immersive video works by three artists - Ong Wei Ting, Robert Zhao and artist collective Dassad, which comprises Singaporeans Woong Soak Teng, Adar Ng and Dave Lim.