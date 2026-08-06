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New mystery novel by late Keigo Higashino goes on sale

Kinokuniya Book Store’s main store in Shinjuku ward, Tokyo, held a countdown event for a limited number of Higashino fans late on Aug 4.

TOKYO – A new mystery novel by Keigo Higashino, who died on July 23 at the age of 68, was released on Aug 5 .

The novel is the latest work in his Galileo (“Detective Galileo”) series and titled Eien no Kioku (Eternal memory).

Kinokuniya Book Store’s main store in Shinjuku ward, Tokyo, held a countdown event for a limited number of Higashino fans late on Aug 4 . Chinese and South Korean fans were among the about 50 able to attend the event.

The new work is publicised with the tagline Galileo, Saigo no Nazo (Detective Galileo, the final mystery), and tells of the mystery surrounding an enigmatic culprit who refuses to answer to the police.

When the electronic countdown board for the event showed zero, the fans who gathered in front of the store clapped their hands, saying “Thank you!” in unison, before acquiring their copies of the book and sharing in the joy of being able to read it.

Among them was a 35-year-old company employee from Saitama prefecture, who said she has been a fan of Higashino’s works for 20 years.

“I was very sad when Mr Higashino died,” she said. “But I was looking forward to the new work. I’d like to take my time to relish it.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK