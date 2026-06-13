SINGAPORE – Many know the late technopreneur Sim Wong Hoo as the founder of Creative Technology or the audacious Singaporean who sued Apple in 2006 and won a US$100 million settlement . Few know the story that made Sim, who died at age 67 in 2023, a maverick businessman.

Sim Wong Hoo: The Light We Remember , a new book commissioned by his family, plugs that gap. It reveals the myriad sources of his creative knack, from his childhood in Yeshanwei, the Bukit Panjang kampung he grew up in, to learning to play the accordion at Singaporean theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun’s Singapore Performing Arts School (now The Theatre Practice).

The book, launched on June 7, is edited by Lee Taili. It references materials from Sim’s unpublished writings, including Ah Ma – Miracles In Ordinary Life. The following is an edited excerpt from the book, reproduced with the permission of the Sim family.

“Sim Wong Hoo’s father, Sim Chye Tiam, and his uncle journeyed from Zhao’an, Fujian to Singapore – initially living in a shophouse on Havelock Road. Later, as his uncle required land for his business, the two families moved to Yeshanwei. In the 1930s, when Yeshanwei was still sparsely populated, Wong Hoo’s father and his uncle relocated to Jalan Fajar (Fajar Road) and built a modest wooden house.

The Sim family grew and flourished from their humble kampong home, and Wong Hoo spent his childhood on this land. The simple, rustic, and unrestrained village life profoundly shaped him. He once said, “The environment of the village provided fertile ground for creativity, and the (Ngee Ann) Harmonica Club planted the first seed of Creative in me.”

His mother had borne four children before the war and, during the post-war baby boom, another eight, while his father’s meagre income left little room for comfort. A “bed” then was nothing more than a few wooden planks laid upon bricks, and it was common for three to five children to cram together for sleep. Even as a teenager, Wong Hoo had to make do with two long benches and a single plank, which saw him through countless rural nights.

In his writings, Sim Wong Hoo often recalled how he used to play with ants – playfully dipping his finger in water to trap an ant on a table and watching as it struggled to break free. For many rural children without toys, ants were everywhere, and with a touch of imagination, they became the perfect playmates: a memory that blends simplicity with wonder.

Born in the countryside, Sim Wong Hoo cherished a deep affection for rural life. During his working years, a friend once invited him to substitute-teach at a primary school in Choa Chu Kang for two or three months. The students, all hailing from rural backgrounds, had to contend with an education system shifting from Chinese to English – a change that left many struggling. Moved by their plight, Wong Hoo often rode his motorcycle to make home visits and offered free tutelage to those falling behind.

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His mother often said, “He has a strong stomach, a greedy mouth, and eats anything.”

His fifth sister recalled: “When our old home in Yeshanwei started relocating, our mother moved in with our eldest brother in Hillview. Wong Hoo would occasionally stay over.” His sister-in-law said that when he came back late, sometimes past dinner time, their mother would combine all the leftovers into one big bowl for easy storage. Even when presented with this meal of leftovers, he ate it all without complaint.

A one-year-old Sim Wong Hoo is seen here being cradled by his mother, Tan Seok Kee, in 1956. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE SIM FAMILY

Regarding his indifference to food taste, his fourth sister also recalled that even after he started working and had the means to afford finer dining, his taste remained the same. One time, she bought him a cheaper, lower-grade durian and later asked if he found it acceptable.

“It’s edible, it’s all the same,” he replied.

In 1968, at the age of 63, Sim’s father unfortunately suffered a stroke at work and passed away. The responsibility of raising the children fell on their 56-year-old mother. On top of that, she also had to tend to approximately 5,000 square meters of farmland (roughly 70 per cent the size of a standard football field) near their home, caring for livestock – including chickens, ducks, and rabbits – as well as crops such as bamboo shoots, bananas, papayas, and coconuts.

Additionally, she carried baskets of eggs on a shoulder pole and walked around Bukit Panjang and Teck Whye to sell them. This was a daily task that Wong Hoo only came to understand as he grew older.

His mother essentially did not manage him (or rather, she did not have the capacity to), which gave him a lot of freedom for play – and creativity. He could not afford the Monopoly game that his classmates played, so he made his own version.

The year his father passed away, most of his older siblings had already started working. At home, only 13-year-old Wong Hoo, his second brother, and his 10-year-old younger brother remained. His second brother was in poor health, and his younger brother was the family’s cherished youngest child. As a result, their mother relied most on him.

Sim Wong Hoo wrote in Ah Ma – Miracles in Ordinary Life: “After finishing her chores, if she had extra time, she would pull me along to the farm to work. The banana grove was overgrown with weeds – we had to clear them. We also had to remember to cut grass to feed dozens of rabbits … After picking coconuts, she would ask me to use a hoe to strip the husks before selling them to the Indian grocer.”

In 1998, when his mother suffered a stroke at the age of 85, he took full responsibility for all her medical and caregiving expenses. As long as he was not traveling, he would visit his mother with his sisters every Saturday.

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On 12 and 13, May 1973, the Ngee Ann Technical College Harmonica Band, along with the college’s Stage Art Society and others, held a fundraising performance for Chung Hwa Medical Institution in Toa Payoh. Sim Wong Hoo not only performed on the harmonica during the charity concert, but also served as editor of the event souvenir publication.

He did not contribute any articles to the programme booklet, but because he included Chinese paper-cuttings of “sun-flowers” and “Barefoot Doctor Norman Bethune”, he drew the attention of the authorities, who sent him a letter after the performance, inviting him to lim kopi, or a “coffee session” (a commonly used euphemism in Singapore for being informally questioned by the authorities).

At the time, Sim was not 18 years old yet and perhaps did not fully grasp the political situation. He was not sure why he had been summoned, but he had heard school seniors talk about the various outcomes of such sessions and knew he had to treat the matter seriously.

Someone advised him to meet the “battle-hardened” Kuo Pao Kun first before attending the kopi sessio n – just to be safe.

At the time, Kuo was a stranger to the shy 17-year-old Sim. Sim later described, perhaps with some exaggeration: “The first time I met Kuo Pao Kun, I was instantly drawn in by his power – as if he had already foreseen my future. Kuo Pao Kun was the kind of person you meet once and never forget.”

After a long conversation, Kuo offered Sim Wong Hoo some pointers – such as pretending his Mandarin was poor. Wong Hoo took those pointers with him to the kopi session and made it through without trouble.”

Copies of the book Sim Wong Hoo: The Light We Remember during the launch at Woodlands Library auditorium on June 7. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY