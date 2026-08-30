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New authorised Barbie: Dreamscape YA novel feeds kidult craving for female fans

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Barbie: Dreamscape author Alex Aster at a book event at a Barnes & Noble in New York on Aug 18.

Barbie: Dreamscape author Alex Aster meeting Barbie fans at a book event in New York on Aug 18.

PHOTO: REBECCA SMEYNE/NYTIMES

  • The new authorised Barbie novel, Barbie: Dreamscape, targets young adults but attracts many adult women who see Barbie as an inspiring figure beyond childhood nostalgia.
  • Barbie fans appreciate the doll's many careers and empowerment message, reflecting a growing market for "kidult" content aimed at women.
  • Mattel plans more adult-oriented doll stories, following the success of the Barbie movie and addressing a long-standing gender gap in nostalgic entertainment options.

AI generated

NEW YORK – On a recent summer evening in Manhattan, novelist Alex Aster greeted a crowd of ecstatic young women dressed in nearly every imaginable shade of pink – subtle pastels and dusty rose, bubble gum, blindingly bright magenta.

“Wow, that is so much pink!” said Aster, 31, who was wearing a bright pink strapless minidress and sparkly pink high-heeled sandals.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.