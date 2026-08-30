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New authorised Barbie: Dreamscape YA novel feeds kidult craving for female fans

Barbie: Dreamscape author Alex Aster meeting Barbie fans at a book event in New York on Aug 18.

NEW YORK – On a recent summer evening in Manhattan, novelist Alex Aster greeted a crowd of ecstatic young women dressed in nearly every imaginable shade of pink – subtle pastels and dusty rose, bubble gum, blindingly bright magenta.

“Wow, that is so much pink!” said Aster, 31, who was wearing a bright pink strapless minidress and sparkly pink high-heeled sandals.