New authorised Barbie: Dreamscape YA novel feeds kidult craving for female fans
- The new authorised Barbie novel, Barbie: Dreamscape, targets young adults but attracts many adult women who see Barbie as an inspiring figure beyond childhood nostalgia.
- Barbie fans appreciate the doll's many careers and empowerment message, reflecting a growing market for "kidult" content aimed at women.
- Mattel plans more adult-oriented doll stories, following the success of the Barbie movie and addressing a long-standing gender gap in nostalgic entertainment options.
AI generated
NEW YORK – On a recent summer evening in Manhattan, novelist Alex Aster greeted a crowd of ecstatic young women dressed in nearly every imaginable shade of pink – subtle pastels and dusty rose, bubble gum, blindingly bright magenta.
“Wow, that is so much pink!” said Aster, 31, who was wearing a bright pink strapless minidress and sparkly pink high-heeled sandals.