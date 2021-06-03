New art prize for teens in Singapore

A new art prize for teenagers aims to nurture young artistic talent in Singapore.

The 13-19 Art Prize, launched on May 25 by charity arts company The Rice Company Limited (TRCL), is for Singapore-based students aged 13 to 19.

The competition, supported by Singapore Press Holdings newspaper The Business Times, also aims to raise funds by selling the winning artworks in an online charity auction.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which provides children from underserved communities with arts education opportunities.

Prize advisory committee chairman Genii Koh, a TRCL board member, said in a statement: "As advocates of the arts in Singapore, we hope this platform engages and empowers our youths to develop their unique voices.

"The fund-raising auction of winning artworks will help them realise that their pursuit of creativity can benefit other young persons in the community."

Gold prize-winners will receive $800 each, with $600 for silver and $400 for bronze.

The number of prize winners will depend on the quantity and quality of entries received.

Winners of the Jury Prize, which will be awarded to artworks the judges deem deserving of a special mention, will also receive $400.

Submissions will be evaluated on concept, creativity, aesthetic quality and technical skills by a panel of judges comprising prominent Singapore artists and art professionals. The panel is currently being formed.

Only two-dimensional artworks such as canvas paintings and digital art will be eligible for the competition.

The Business Times editor Wong Wei Kong, also a TRCL board member, said: "We hope that through this competition, young visual arts students will be empowered knowing their talents are given visibility.

"Through the use of their talent, they also have the power to help those in need. We look forward to seeing what the next generation is communicating to our community and to the world at large."

Registration for the prize is open until Oct 30 this year. Artworks may be submitted from Nov 15 to 19.

Winners will be announced on Dec 8, and an online exhibition and auction will be held in mid-December.

For more information, go to therice.sg/13-19-art-prize