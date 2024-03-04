New adaptation of The Jungle Book reimagines hero Mowgli as young refugee girl

SINGAPORE – “Why does Mowgli always have to be a boy?”

It was this simple question from Akram Khan’s daughter, then aged eight, which inspired the renowned English dancer and choreographer of Bangladeshi descent to retell The Jungle Book – not from the perspective of an orphan boy, but from that of a young refugee girl.

Khan recalls how, as a young child, watching Mowgli in Disney’s 1967 animated film adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was a transformative experience. It was the first time he had seen someone like himself as the hero of a show: a skinny brown boy with curly hair.

The 49-year-old says: “Up till then, I’d read Marvel comics and, of course, the Ramayana. But to see (The Jungle Book) on Western television really stuck with me.”

In his Jungle Book Reimagined, a dance-theatre production set in a future world ravaged by climate change, Khan hopes to create a similar sense of identification for another generation of children inheriting a planet with a complex relationship to the environment and the natural world.

The reimagined show, which tells the story of a family fleeing to a modern city and a child’s discovery of allies among wild animals, is an Esplanade co-commission.

It will play at the Esplanade Theatre on March 8 and 9 as part of the performing arts centre’s annual children’s festival March On.

Young Artist Award-winning Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma’s voice features prominently in the Singapore show – which Khan is particularly excited by, as it will be an opportunity for the artist to hear her own voice, which has reached audiences around the world, in the performance.

Khan says of the show: “I was thinking, what are we passing down? The majority of my generation don’t think like that. We’re very obsessed with ourselves and what we can do in the present, rather than how we can sustain and pass down something more positive into the future.”

He recalls how his daughter was constantly talking about climate change from lessons in school. “It was so sad. It was almost like she was learning how to deal with carrying the problem that my generation and my parents’ generation have created.”

About young climate activists like Sweden’s 21-year-old Greta Thunberg, Khan says: “It took a white person to be allowed to be taken seriously – that’s the irony of it all. I’m not taking away from what she does – she’s super amazing.

“But again, context: If it were a brown girl from Asia, from a Pygmy tribe, would she have the same attention in the news?”

Instead of transporting big sets as the show travels around the world, Jungle Book Reimagined will use animation and locally sourced cardboard boxes.