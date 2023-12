SINGAPORE – This is the last chance for art lovers to catch a sweep of Singapore’s art history in its entirety at the National Gallery Singapore’s (NGS) permanent exhibition Siapa Nama Kamu?: Art In Singapore Since The 19th Century.

From April 1, the inaugural exhibition at the DBS Singapore Gallery – on show since 2015 – will close in phases. It will fully reopen to the public with a new and bigger show of Singapore’s art history in July 2025, ahead of the Republic’s 60th birthday.