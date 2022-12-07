National Gallery Singapore’s new show looks back at 150 years of photography in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE – The veracity of photography as a tool to capture the truth has been questioned, especially given the ease with which images can be digitally manipulated today.

However, a new exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) points out that even in the 19th century, the truth could be altered – by simply curating the images the photographer chose to show.

In the first section of the exhibition Living Pictures: Photography In Southeast Asia, colonial-era photographs show locals at work or play in a tropical paradise.

As senior curator Charmaine Toh notes, many of the images were captured by European photographers for European audiences.

Suffice it to say there are no depictions of open sewers.

While these photographs are not subversive in an obvious way, an NGS statement says that this Colonial Archives section “critically examines photography’s complicit relationship with imperialism”.

Ms Toh adds: “It questions why these photos were made.”

There are more than 300 photographs on display, divided into five sections. The oldest dates back around 150 years.

Different perspectives are also evident in Section 3: In Real Life. In it, photos of the horrors of the Vietnam War – which ended in 1975 – by photographers such as Vietnamese-American Pulitzer Prize winner Nick Ut and late Singaporean journalist Terence Khoo are displayed next to those taken in the same period by Vietnamese photographer Vo An Khanh of seemingly placid scenes.