National Gallery Singapore reports 1.4 million visitors in FY2022/23, rental income doubles

SINGAPORE – The National Gallery Singapore reported that physical attendances rebounded while contributions and cash donations halved in FY2022/23. The museum released its annual report on Friday.

Visitorship almost doubled to 1.4 million from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, compared with 810,000 over the same period in the previous year.

Visitors to the museum’s website accounted for another 2.3 million, growing from the previous financial year’s 1.1 million digital visitorship.

However, contributions and cash donations amounted to $1.15 million in FY2022/23, compared with $2.5 million in the previous financial year. In-kind donations also dropped to $460,016 from $862,754.

There was a bright spot as rental income recovered to $4.2 million in FY2022/23, almost double the $2.4 million in the previous year. Overall, income crept up to $9.2 million compared with $7.8 million.

The gallery’s total expenditure rose slightly – from $73.9 million to $74.8 million – with employee compensation accounting for the biggest chunk at $22.4 million.

As with many arts institutions during and after the pandemic, the museum has been looking at the ways in which art contributes to mental well-being.

The report noted that the museum organised the inaugural Gallery Wellness Festival, which offered somatic movement sessions with silat and qigong experts in the galleries.

It launched Art With You, a programme developed in collaboration with Dementia Singapore, which supports those living with dementia and their caregivers.

The museum also built a calm room as a refuge for visitors who feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

These numbers and initiatives reflect broader trends in the arts sector, with physical attendances climbing as pandemic measures were lifted last year and greater emphasis on connecting with communities.

Both the National Gallery Singapore and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, which released its annual report on Tuesday, have reported positive trends in admission and ticketing numbers as well as healthier rental incomes.