National Gallery launches first Singapore sculpture survey in 30 years

SINGAPORE - When one thinks of Singapore sculpture, what comes to mind is probably the Merlion, or the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles.
But the field of local sculpture ranges far beyond these icons, as a new National Gallery Singapore seeks to show.
Nothing Is Forever - Rethinking Sculpture In Singapore, which opens on July 29, is the first survey of sculpture in Singapore in 30 years. The last such show was held at the National Museum in 1991 and was curated by T.K. Sabapathy.
It features more than 70 sculptures, some dating back to the 19th century, others by established names such as Ng Eng Teng - known as the grandfather of Singapore sculpture - and Tang Da Wu, as well as Lee Wen, whose performance work, Journey Of A Yellow Man No. 2: The Fire And The Sun (1992), is represented in the form of archival prints.
While neither the Merlion nor the Sir Stamford Raffles statue will be in the exhibition, the curators have included artworks that make poignant references to them.
Senior curator and deputy director of curatorial and research Seng Yu Jin, 43, says: "Public sculptures like the Merlion and the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles remain relevant due to their status as icons of our national history and cultural identities, and will thus continue to inspire and produce critical artistic responses and cultural debates."
At the exhibition's entrance are works by artist Jimmy Ong, collectively titled Seamstress Raffles Effigies (2016 to 2021).
Based on the torso of the Raffles statue, his work comprises effigies made of cotton and dacron stuffing. Hung from the ceiling, the effigies provocatively question Raffles' role in Singapore's colonial legacy.
Assistant curator Cheng Jia Yun, 31, says: "We decided to open with this work because we see how it lies at the intersections of the four themes of the exhibition."
The four thematic sections in the exhibition are: Power; The Spiritual; The Corporeal; and Making, Unmaking And Remaking.
The more spiritual works include funerary artefacts recovered from Bukit Brown Cemetery and religious icons saved from the Sri Sivan Temple in Orchard Road after it was relocated to Serangoon Road to make way for the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station in 1983.
Here are five highlights from the exhibition.
1. Seamstress Raffles Effigies (2016 - 2021)
Jimmy Ong
The effigies were created using fabrics such as denim and batik. Stitched on the back of each one is a different excerpt from descriptions of Javanese ethics, written in Sanskrit. The "seamstress" in the title refers to the Javanese housewives whom Ong worked with.
The effigies are also bound in Japanese shibari ropes, which were used in the past to restrain captives and as a form of torture, and today appear in erotic bondage.
In 2019, Ong deconstructed three of the effigies that are in this exhibition through a series of performances where they were unpicked and unstuffed, leaving the once-turgid sculptures soft and wearable like trophy animal skins.
2. Your Blank Stare Left Me At Sea (2013)
Ang Song Nian
These Merlion statuettes of different sizes and materials were found by the artist in thrift shops, on online shopping sites, through friends and even at the former Thieves' Market in Sungei Road.
Dr Seng explains that in the work, "the artist investigates Singapore's constant search for a national identity and its potential commodification".
3. Religious Sculptures
The sculptures in this section range from Bukit Brown Cemetery gravestones to a three-tiered display of Hindu sculptures, a reference to the gopuram, or tower-gateways, of Hindu temples.
The curators say in a statement that "boundaries between the sacred and the secular, fine art and craft, and sculptor and craftsperson are blurred, charting alternate ways to broaden existing narratives of sculpture".
4. Commerce (1937)
Rodolfo Nolli
The colonial era of Singapore is represented by the work of Rodolfo Nolli, an Italian sculptor who worked in Singapore from 1921 to 1956. Commerce is a frieze or relief that adorned the facade of the former Medeiros Building in Cecil Street and was part of a work that monumentalised industry, agriculture, shipping, building and electricity.
Notable among Nolli's other works is a depiction of Lady Justice on the former Supreme Court, now part of National Gallery Singapore.
5. Hot Lips A, No. 18 (1993)
Ng Eng Teng
Ng Eng Teng's sculptures are characteristically fleshy or corporeal. This stoneware work, however, is also whimsical. The bulging eyes and pouting lips have a quality of caricature popular in contemporary art today - though this was made 30 years ago, reaffirming Ng's status as one of Singapore's avant-garde.
View It/Nothing Is Forever - Rethinking Sculpture In Singapore
Where: Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery and The Spine Hall, basement concourse level, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
When: July 29 to Feb 5, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free
