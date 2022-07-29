National Gallery launches first Singapore sculpture survey in 30 years

SINGAPORE - When one thinks of Singapore sculpture, what comes to mind is probably the Merlion, or the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles.

But the field of local sculpture ranges far beyond these icons, as a new National Gallery Singapore seeks to show.

Nothing Is Forever - Rethinking Sculpture In Singapore, which opens on July 29, is the first survey of sculpture in Singapore in 30 years. The last such show was held at the National Museum in 1991 and was curated by T.K. Sabapathy.

It features more than 70 sculptures, some dating back to the 19th century, others by established names such as Ng Eng Teng - known as the grandfather of Singapore sculpture - and Tang Da Wu, as well as Lee Wen, whose performance work, Journey Of A Yellow Man No. 2: The Fire And The Sun (1992), is represented in the form of archival prints.

While neither the Merlion nor the Sir Stamford Raffles statue will be in the exhibition, the curators have included artworks that make poignant references to them.

Senior curator and deputy director of curatorial and research Seng Yu Jin, 43, says: "Public sculptures like the Merlion and the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles remain relevant due to their status as icons of our national history and cultural identities, and will thus continue to inspire and produce critical artistic responses and cultural debates."

At the exhibition's entrance are works by artist Jimmy Ong, collectively titled Seamstress Raffles Effigies (2016 to 2021).

Based on the torso of the Raffles statue, his work comprises effigies made of cotton and dacron stuffing. Hung from the ceiling, the effigies provocatively question Raffles' role in Singapore's colonial legacy.

Assistant curator Cheng Jia Yun, 31, says: "We decided to open with this work because we see how it lies at the intersections of the four themes of the exhibition."

The four thematic sections in the exhibition are: Power; The Spiritual; The Corporeal; and Making, Unmaking And Remaking.

The more spiritual works include funerary artefacts recovered from Bukit Brown Cemetery and religious icons saved from the Sri Sivan Temple in Orchard Road after it was relocated to Serangoon Road to make way for the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station in 1983.

Here are five highlights from the exhibition.

1. Seamstress Raffles Effigies (2016 - 2021)

Jimmy Ong