Napoleon revisited

A reproduction of an 1800-1801 oil and canvas by French painter Jacques-Louis David, titled Napoleon Bonaparte Crosses The Alps At The Great Saint Bernard (centre), is part of the Napoleon And The Myth Of Rome exhibition at Mercati di Traiano museum in Rome, Italy. The exhibition, which celebrates the bicentenary of Napoleon's death on May 5, 1821, highlights the relationship between Napoleon and the classical world, and with the city and country. The exhibition ends on May 30.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE