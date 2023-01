Who: Classical pianist and composer Nicholas Ho, 31, was touted as a prodigy in his teens. Since then, he has played at prestigious venues, including New York City’s Steinway Hall, and released two albums – Illumine (2020) and Interplay (2022) – with New York-based label Arabesque Records.

He is on track to receive his Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music in April.