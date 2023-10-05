My Perfect Weekend with Fabian Forni of Alliance Francaise

Who: Mr Fabian Forni, 53, is the executive director of French-language school Alliance Francaise de Singapour. He arrived in Singapore in 2020 after spending four years at the Embassy of France in Thailand. He lives in Rochor with his partner.

“When I do not have professional commitments, I make the most of my weekends by indulging in personal time, socialising and discovering Singapore – there is still so much for me to discover.

One thing I am truly passionate about is cooking. I thoroughly enjoy preparing French or Italian regional dishes.

Some of my specialities include pate en croute, which is a French dish consisting of a savoury filling encased in a pastry crust; Milanese cutlet served with freshly homemade pasta; and a Thai grilled beef dish called crying tiger beef.

I always make sure to accompany these meals with a glass of white wine from France’s Burgundy region.

However, I lack any notable talent when it comes to pastries, so I rely on Tarte by Cheryl Koh for its exquisite and refined desserts. I love its Gariguette strawberry and vanilla cream tart.

Gardening is another activity that fills up my personal time. There is just something incredibly satisfying about getting my hands dirty.

I keep a collection of tropical plants in pots and planters in front of my home, and I try to grow aromatic herbs like basil, flat parsley or tarragon for cooking.

Unfortunately, they remain stunted. I always have to go to the market to buy fresh herbs.

I also try to swim as much as possible over the weekend – it is a relaxing way of clocking in some physical activity.

When I venture out and about the island, it is often to explore various art and cultural exhibitions, such as Art Porters in Spottiswoode Park Road or Cuturi Gallery in Aliwal Street.

I have also developed a keen interest in Asian art and often find myself browsing the small antique shops in Kampong Bahru and East Coast.

On Saturday evenings, my focus shifts towards spending time with friends and indulging in the many dining options that Singapore has to offer.

I particularly appreciate the relaxed ambience and quality cuisine of Ginett in Middle Road, conveniently located right next to my home. It specialises in contemporary French cuisine.

If you have never been to Ginett, I suggest trying the French-imported Fine de Claire oysters.