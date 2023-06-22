My Perfect Weekend with Broadway Beng star Sebastian Tan

Who: Sebastian Tan is a familiar figure in the Singapore theatre scene. Best known for playing the straight-talking, musical-loving character Broadway Beng, the home-grown actor, 50, is back with the eighth instalment of the show titled Broadway Beng Growing Gold.

The production runs from July 13 to 29 at the Capitol Theatre. Joining him are actresses Denise Tan, Hannah Nordin and Sarah Smith.

Started in 2006, Broadway Beng shows are a mixture of stand-up comedy, musicals and Hokkien humour, which have evolved over the years from being sketch-based to adopting a current classier concert format.

“My weekdays are occupied with rehearsals, so my perfect weekend is doing nothing at all.

I like to lie on the couch and watch series on streaming platforms with a glass of wine. Recently, I finished watching two shows: American-Born Chinese and Pachinko. American-Born Chinese was an easy watch – it is a creative retelling of Monkey King.

Usually, I will have a glass of champagne – lately, one from Louis Roederer – but occasionally, I will indulge in a Scotch whisky.

Living with my mother means I have home-cooked meals on weekends. It’s a luxury as I often eat out on weekdays when I am rehearsing. She is Hokkien, so she typically cooks dishes like tau yew bak (braised pork belly in soya sauce), Hokkien-style zhou (porridge) and tau chiam (noodles made from mung bean sticks).

I cherish her tau chiam most because the dish is very hard to get in Singapore.