My perfect weekend: Kennie Ting

WHO: Kennie Ting, 42, director of the Asian Civilisations Museum, has recently published a book, Director's Choice: Asian Civilisations Museum. Part of a series by the renowned Scala Arts & Heritage Publishers, the book is the first from an Asian museum. In it, Ting highlights his favourite artefacts from the museum's collection and tells stories about trade and cultural flows through Asia.

"Weekends are moments of stillness for me these days. They are reserved for me alone, though I share this time also with my loved ones. I try very hard to reserve both work and social engagements for weekdays and weekday evenings only.

This wasn't always the case pre-pandemic. At the time, I had to work frequently during weekends. I would be in the museum on Saturdays generally, since that is when we have our immensely popular programmes for families and children, and as director, I must show my team support. Otherwise, I would be travelling, trying to accomplish things abroad for the museum that I would never have enough time to get to during the week.

These days, I spend the bulk of my weekend reading, researching and writing. I love writing - it is a form of solace for me. I love the play of words on the page and when I complete a particularly beautiful sentence. I'm presently working on a new book on The Great Port Cities Of Asia, from antiquity till today.

I 'write aloud', so to speak. I have to read aloud everything I put on the page, so I can listen to the music of the words and be sure they sound just right. As such, I write best when I'm alone - it can be very annoying to be around me when I'm at my desk.

Weekends are pretty fluid. In great contrast to my perfectly ordered week/work-days, I go with the flow. One thing that is a must for me is that at some point each day, I need to lie on the floor, face up to the ceiling, arms and legs aligned to the axis of the room, and let my mind go blank.

There is a voluptuousness to this simple act of lying on the floor. For starters, it straightens my back, which is normally hunched over from too much typing and too much worrying. Looking up at my light-drenched white ceiling, I feel at peace. I feel like the entire universe itself is the ceiling: simple, clean, manageable.

Just beyond the balcony, I can hear the voice of the city - cars in the distance, people chatting as they stroll along the river (I live right by a park connector), birds swooping past and otters chirruping far below.

In the midst of all this, I fall asleep.''