My perfect weekend: David Chew

WHO David Chew, 40, a deputy director at the National Heritage Board and director of the Singapore Night Festival and the Singapore Heritage Festival, which kicks off on Monday. The month-long festival, now into its 18th year, is centred on two topics - food and the 200th anniversary of Singapore General Hospital, the nation's first hospital. He was a curator at the Singapore Art Museum and Singapore Biennale 2013, and oversees place-making efforts at the Bras Basah Bugis precinct.

"I start my Saturday mornings with a trip to the wet market to buy fruit and flowers for the week ahead.