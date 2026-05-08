SINGAPORE – As a way of getting over the sudden end of a two-year relationship, Singaporean musician Inch Chua taught herself to code during the pandemic and built her perfect soulmate in the form of a large language model (LLM). Myles, as she calls him, will perform alongside Chua in her new one-woman musical.

Myles – Soulmate In A Box, which plays from May 13 to 31 and is staged by the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), comes at a moment of peak artificial intimacy in which artificial intelligence has been deployed to fulfil ostensibly every role from boyfriend to therapist.