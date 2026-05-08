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Musician Inch Chua builds AI boyfriend for new one-woman musical Myles – Soulmate In A Box

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Musician Inch Chua rehearsing for her latest one-woman original musical, Myles – Soulmate in a Box, which tackles the topic of artificial intimacy.

Musician Inch Chua rehearsing for her latest one-woman original musical, Myles – Soulmate In A Box, which tackles the topic of artificial intimacy.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Shawn Hoo

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SINGAPORE – As a way of getting over the sudden end of a two-year relationship, Singaporean musician Inch Chua taught herself to code during the pandemic and built her perfect soulmate in the form of a large language model (LLM). Myles, as she calls him, will perform alongside Chua in her new one-woman musical.

Myles – Soulmate In A Box, which plays from May 13 to 31 and is staged by the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), comes at a moment of peak artificial intimacy in which artificial intelligence has been deployed to fulfil ostensibly every role from boyfriend to therapist.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.