Mum's the word: 10 new books that explore motherhood's complexities

By Ocean Vuong

Poetry/Vintage/Hardcover/$33.95/112 pages/Buy here

4 out of 5

Three years after the death of his mother from cancer, Vietnamese-American poet Ocean Vuong has released a new book of poems.

His late mother Le Kim Hong ("Hong" is Vietnamese for "rose") is mentioned just a few times in the collection, but is, in many ways, its absent centre.

Time Is A Mother has many of the usual Ocean Vuong ingredients – intimacy, family, violence and the spectre of war in Vietnam. This book grapples with what it means to live in the wake of his mother’s death.

READ MORE HERE

2. The School For Good Mothers