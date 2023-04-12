More private galleries open in industrial spaces post Covid-19, drawn by cheaper costs

SINGAPORE – About a 10-minute walk from Macpherson and Tai Seng MRT stations is a group of light industrial buildings called the Oxley Bizhub.

While it is a popular location for livestreamers looking for studios outside their homes, its spaces have more recently drawn a new clientele: private art galleries, of which three have set up shop there since 2019.

On the third floor of Block 61 is the two-unit Lim Tze Peng Art Gallery, started in 2020 and renovated with a mezzanine floor.

Owned by the 102-year-old second-generation Nanyang artist and his family, it stores and exhibits about 70 of Lim’s ink on paper works, including ones up to 4m in length that cannot fit in smaller commercial galleries nearer to the city centre.

On the eighth floor in the same building, Artualize, started by second-generation artist Low Hai Hong’s daughter Low Sok Leng in 2019, is a gallery and storage space for some 1,000 of Low’s oil works.

In the neighbouring block, Grace Chen Liang, president of The Society of Chinese Artists, has opened Skyart Cultural Centre, which acts as her work studio, an exhibition space and a classroom for her calligraphy classes.

In March, the three came together to form an informal group called the Oxley Arts Hub, and have printed their works on scarves, folders and postcards as merchandise for visitors to buy. Tote bags and socks might also be in the offing.

Ms Low says: “After my father died, I found this place to store his books and works. But after setting up everything, I realised that we have more space, so I decided to use it to hold exhibitions.”

Rent played a big part in her decision – rates are about half of what is charged at Bras Basah Complex, home to a few art galleries. But it is also about space. Ms Low says the larger room sizes have attracted at least one Bras Basah Complex gallery to also take a unit at Oxley Bizhub for storage.

Chen, who specialises in expressive running and cursive calligraphy script, says the less congested traffic and free parking were major draws when she bought her unit in 2021. These were particularly useful when she held her solo exhibition Formations that drew hundreds of people that same year.

She used to work in her kitchen at home, and taught and exhibited in malls, moving from Rochester to The Esplanade and Marina Square. Being in Oxley Bizhub allows her to work, teach and exhibit in the same space.

Chen says: “When I did large works in the kitchen, I wouldn’t be able to cook for days and must work on the floor.”