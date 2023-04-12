More private galleries open in industrial spaces post Covid-19, drawn by cheaper costs

SINGAPORE – About a 10-minute walk from Macpherson and Tai Seng MRT stations is a group of light industrial buildings called the Oxley Bizhub.
While it is a popular location for livestreamers looking for studios outside their homes, its spaces have more recently drawn a new clientele: private art galleries, of which three have set up shop there since 2019.
On the third floor of Block 61 is the two-unit Lim Tze Peng Art Gallery, started in 2020 and renovated with a mezzanine floor.
Owned by the 102-year-old second-generation Nanyang artist and his family, it stores and exhibits about 70 of Lim’s ink on paper works, including ones up to 4m in length that cannot fit in smaller commercial galleries nearer to the city centre.
On the eighth floor in the same building, Artualize, started by second-generation artist Low Hai Hong’s daughter Low Sok Leng in 2019, is a gallery and storage space for some 1,000 of Low’s oil works.
In the neighbouring block, Grace Chen Liang, president of The Society of Chinese Artists, has opened Skyart Cultural Centre, which acts as her work studio, an exhibition space and a classroom for her calligraphy classes.
In March, the three came together to form an informal group called the Oxley Arts Hub, and have printed their works on scarves, folders and postcards as merchandise for visitors to buy. Tote bags and socks might also be in the offing.
Ms Low says: “After my father died, I found this place to store his books and works. But after setting up everything, I realised that we have more space, so I decided to use it to hold exhibitions.”
Rent played a big part in her decision – rates are about half of what is charged at Bras Basah Complex, home to a few art galleries. But it is also about space. Ms Low says the larger room sizes have attracted at least one Bras Basah Complex gallery to also take a unit at Oxley Bizhub for storage.
Chen, who specialises in expressive running and cursive calligraphy script, says the less congested traffic and free parking were major draws when she bought her unit in 2021. These were particularly useful when she held her solo exhibition Formations that drew hundreds of people that same year.
She used to work in her kitchen at home, and taught and exhibited in malls, moving from Rochester to The Esplanade and Marina Square. Being in Oxley Bizhub allows her to work, teach and exhibit in the same space.
Chen says: “When I did large works in the kitchen, I wouldn’t be able to cook for days and must work on the floor.”
A space of her own offers more flexibility. “There are many specifications in malls, from opening hours to the kind of lighting to use. Using yellow light changes how my calligraphy paper looks, so that was a problem,” she says.
“As an artist, I cannot be spending so much time thinking about how to pay the expensive rent charged in malls. It may look more slick, but that comes at a price.”
While Oxley Arts Hub may be the first cluster of its kind to be created, private galleries and studios have increasingly sprung up in industrial areas across the island, particularly after Covid-19.
Cheaper unit costs, along with larger spaces and more control over working hours have precipitated this growth, but galleries say they are also motivated by the desire to decentralise art institutions and make art more accessible to those in the heartland.
Mr Kelvin Chan, art director of Straits Gallery near Serangoon, says its owner Michael Koh bought the 4,800 sq ft space at Northstar@AMK in 2021 to “bring art to the masses, and not just in a metaphorical way”.
Straits Gallery predominantly showcases the works of second-generation oil master Koeh Sia Yong, who was born in the area. But it has also highlighted younger artists such as those who graduated from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts in a recent Hang On, Hear Us Out exhibition.
Like The Lim Tze Peng Gallery, Straits Gallery could also retrofit a mezzanine floor due to the unit’s high ceiling. Its largest paintings are 2m to 3m across, including a masterpiece of the Singapore river by Koeh that compresses time, so fishing boats and high-rise office buildings are in the same frame.
Mr Chan says: “The gallery’s location in the suburbs makes it more accessible and convenient for people to visit. We bring art to their doorsteps.
“It is also a common practice overseas for museums and galleries to be housed in industrial zones. Art gallery hopping is something that people do in big cities such as London and Tokyo, and more galleries opening around us means that Singaporeans can now visit galleries both in town and in the suburbs.”
Who visits?
But who makes the trek to these far-flung galleries, which must be manned by staff and take considerable time and resources to curate and maintain?
Starch, a newly-opened gallery in Tagore Lane, is a 15-minute walk from Lentor MRT station, and an 11-minute walk into the mix of industrial buildings from the nearest bus stop.
Northstar@AMK, where Straits Gallery is located, is a 12-minute bus ride from Serangoon MRT station.
Mr Chan of Straits Gallery says about 50 to 100 visitors pass through the gallery’s doors every week.
As it is far from other retail spaces, walk-in visitors are rare – about 80 per cent of visitors make the trip intentionally after hearing about the gallery from their friends or learning about it on social media.
But being situated near the relatively younger Housing Board flats in the Sengkang and Punggol has its perks. The gallery has made quite a few sales after talking to young couples who have just bought their homes nearby and wander into the space.
Mr Chan says: “They receive free art education from our gallery managers and in return we sell smaller artworks to them.
“They are our future art collectors. They love visiting us because they say we are not as cold as galleries located in town.”
Mr Moses Tan, the 37-year-old founder of Starch which opened in 2021, says people should not underestimate the enthusiasm for art and the power of social media.
During Singapore Art Week in 2023, nearly 400 people descended upon Starch and nearby art space Supper House for their two exhibitions over two nights, requiring crowd control measures.
When Starch worked with Grey Projects’ Walk Walk Don’t Run in March, where artists throw open the doors of their independent studios, 90 people visited in a day.
Mr Tan says: “I try to make the space as comfortable as possible. We have a library, a sofa and furniture, so people can come and relax. I don’t know how we attracted so many people, but it sort of just happened through Instagram. ”
His parents own the unit in Tagore Lane, so it is relatively free from financial pressures. He sees himself as an “enabler”, giving this space free to emerging artists, so they have a space to exhibit their works.
Artualize’s Ms Low says the Oxley Arts Hub attracts people who work in Macpherson and Tai Seng, many of whom are workers or clients of the car shops in the building.
When the Lim Tze Peng Gallery first opened, about 50 people visited daily, although this has now fallen to about 50 every week.
Crucially, all three Oxley Arts Hub galleries do not rely on walk-ins for sales.
Skyart Cultural Centre’s Chen says: “Today’s paintings are at least a few thousands dollars, so nobody just walks in and buys. People do their research online and come to see specific works before buying, so having a presence online is enough for us.”
In addition to selling paintings, Artualize’s Ms Low has started renting out paintings at rates as low as $24 a week. She says: “We have created a space for the community here. When visitors come, we take visitors to one another’s galleries and we even have a little map. Us clustering makes their visit more worthwhile.”
Spaces for new artists
Among those who have set up galleries in industrial areas, two are exceptions for having been around for much longer.
Primz Gallery in Woodlands was opened by husband-and-wife team Linda Neo and Albert Lim in 2014.
ArtSafe, a massive multi-storey 70,000 sq m exhibition space in Changi South Street, was founded by art collector Ong Teng Huat in 2010.
Both needed a space to store the art they collected over decades, later opting to open their doors to the public who can now view their collection for free by appointment.
Mr Ong, 75, says people were derisive when he first mooted his idea. “Everybody was criticising us. They said ‘Wow, so far’, but it is about the perception of the individual,” he says.
“When people want to see Van Gogh paintings, they are willing to fly to Amsterdam. In comparison, Changi is so close.”
Having collected art for more than four decades, Mr Ong now owns more than 1,000 pieces of artworks, including over 300 works by Lim Tze Peng and other local artists such as Eng Siak Loy and Raymond Lau.
He also collects the stylish figures by Italian painter Michele Righetti, Tunisan artist Kaouther Kassou Jellazi’s line abstractions and more recently, Australian aboriginal and Bhutanese monk art.
Mr Ong believes private galleries in industrial spaces like his can be an alternative network for art education and patronage. He makes it a point to seek out emerging artists looking for space to stage exhibitions, which he offers for free, collecting only a nominal commission when one of the artist’s paintings finds a buyer.
He has also stepped up efforts to make ArtSafe more of a venue for education, hosting tour groups from schools and entities such as Sengkang General Hospital, as well as commissioning a short film of Lim to be screened in a dedicated area in the gallery.
“Many local, emerging artists also organise tours of 10, 15 people. They know I have the better Lim Tze Pengs and here you get a microcosm of local art,” he says.
“There are not many galleries in the eastern side of Singapore. I hope that next time, people will think of two things they cannot miss when they think of the east – Jewel Changi Airport and ArtSafe.”
Primz Gallery’s co-founder Albert Lim also envisions his gallery in Woodlands as a site for art appreciation and education for students.
He and his wife decided to open their private art sanctuary to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, at a time when people could not travel and foreign exhibitions could not be brought in.
The couple collect works by Singapore modern artists, including material-focused Jane Lee and Melissa Tan, whose works are based on nature and probe into the formation and textures of rocks.
Mr Lim says: “You visit museums, galleries and fairs, but rarely do you get to see a collector’s home. It adds to the art ecosystem.”
Ms Neo says: “It is good exposure for the curators we get in to try their hand at curating a private collection. We also hold conservation and lighting talks because we want to help those who are interested in becoming art collectors.”
One piece of good news is that a cluster similar to the one in Oxley BizHub might be developing in Woodlands. Sculpture 2052, previously contemporary sculptor Yeo Chee Kiong’s studio, was converted into an exhibition space in 2020 and is located a short walk away from Primz Gallery.
It is now the site of the inaugural Shoebox Sculpture Biennale, housing a total of 113 mini-sculptures by 89 local artists.
Mr Yeo’s decision to fork out $100,000 of his own money to convert his space into a gallery was born of the same impulse to diversify local art spaces. He says: “I wanted to create a place where local sculptors, especially those who are young, can showcase their works.”
He points out that there are many other artists who have studios in the area such as Boo Sze Yang and Tay Bak Chiang, all of whom are potential partners for collaborative exhibitions.
Mr Yeo says: “I don’t think any of us have great plans to overcome the inconvenience of our location. It’s just a humble space, we don’t have deep pockets or great funding.
“But the most important part of attracting an audience is to put up meaningful shows, not a big show. What we put up must be, and are, unique programmes different from what is offered in town.”