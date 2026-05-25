More mature piano-playing from Mikkel Myer Lee, 13; violinist Cathy Chen Xi, 12, impresses

Beethoven: The Complete 32 Piano Sonatas - Part III

Mikkel Myer Lee, Piano

Esplanade Concert Hall

May 23, 7.30pm

Prodigious 2026

re:Sound

Victoria Concert Hall

May 24, 4pm

The third instalment of 13-year-old Mikkel Myer Lee’s Beethoven piano sonata cycle played to a full-house at Esplanade Concert Hall. It comprised four sonatas, two each from the German composer’s Early and Middle periods. Opening with Sonata No.2 in A major (Op.2 No.2), there was a palpable sense of maturity since his last Beethoven recital in December 2024.

Appearing more relaxed, he had less of a tendency to rush the fences. Articulation was as clear as before, while phrasing and placement of accents showed he understood Beethoven’s idiom well. The astute omission of repeats also ensured a breezy account through its four movements. In the “facile” Sonata No.20 in G major (Op.49 No.2), he displayed fluency and buoyant spirits while not underselling the work’s value as a teaching piece.

In two mature sonatas, his true mettle was revealed. Sonata No.26 in E flat major (Op.81a), or “Les Adieux”, has difficult passages that would slay pianists triple his age. He took these well within his stride, its arch-like programme of the farewell, absence and return of Beethoven’s beloved patron Archduke Rudolf being very well-characterised.

The most challenging work was Sonata No.23 in F minor (Op.57), the mighty Appassionata, where a big brawny sound was demanded. Here, Lee’s diminutive stature became a limitation, but he made up for it by being never short on nuance, wits and endurance, tiding him through three gruelling movements. His encores of the slow movement from Beethoven’s Pathetique Sonata and Mendelssohn’s Song Without Words (Op.53 No.2) were also rapturously received by the noisiest and most ill-disciplined audience in recent memory.

In Lee, Singapore has its answer to Russia’s Evgeny Kissin and UK’s Benjamin Grosvenor, the most significant piano prodigies of the past four decades.

Somewhat less unwashed was the audience that greeted 12-year-old Singaporean violinist Cathy Chen Xi, first-prize winner of the 2025 Hengqing International Mozart Competition (Zhuhai), in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No.4 in D major (K.218). Although partnered with the professionals of re:Sound who towered over her, she was more than able to hold her own.

Prodigious by re:Sound featuring violinist Cathy Chen Xi. PHOTO: YONG JUNYI

She played with the ensemble in the tuttis, and in her solos, she emerged with a clear and pristine voice. Her tone was pure and unwavering, and her intonation immaculate. An unfailing singing line was maintained through all three movements, only asserting herself in cadenzas, which were very impressive as well.

The finale’s graceful little dance exuded pure joy and its rustic interlude with drones that simulated bagpipes provided delightful contrasts. In Chen, we have another violin prodigy who could become the next Chloe Chua.

This concert also provided opportunities for over 20 young musicians from the Singapore National Youth Orchestra and other schools to perform alongside Singapore’s top chamber orchestra. String players were placed side-by-side with the professionals for 20th century Polish composer Wojciech Kilar’s Orawa, a minimalist showcase that opened with just three instruments and then expanded to a full-voiced ensemble. The build-up of sonorities to a final shout was simply spectacular.

In Franz Schubert’s Symphony No.5 in B flat major, modelled on Mozart’s symphonies, woodwinds were added, and the sound generated was further enhanced. This listener first heard this work performed in 1979 by a very young Singapore Symphony Orchestra, and can conclude that good teaching and guidance has made the young musicians of today sound even more polished.