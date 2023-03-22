Modest budget, grand ambitions: Taipei’s new $240m performing arts centre wants to be an ecosystem for the arts

TAIPEI – The verdict on the new Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is still out, but it does already have a nickname – the “pidan doufu” (Chinese for century egg and tofu).

But love it or loathe it, the Taiwanese should be happy with the fact that the construction bill came up to only US$180 million, or about S$240 million.

In comparison, Singapore’s “durians” – the 60,000 sq m, 20-year-old Esplanade – Theatres by the Bay – cost $600 million, or $630 million if you count the new Singtel Waterfront Theatre extension that opened in October 2022.

The modest budget for TPAC, which opened to the public in August 2022, should not be sniffed at.

The 58,700 sq m, 11-storey building has three theatres with a total seating capacity of 3,100. It also has a flexible Super Theatre that can be created by combining two theatres to allow a maximum seating capacity of 2,550 seats and a variable linear stage 63m by 18m in size.

It is designed by international architectural firm Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), which is behind architectural icons like the CCTV Headquarters in Beijing, China. In Singapore, it designed The Interlace condominium in Depot Road.

The design team was led by a pair of renowned Dutch architects, OMA founding partner Rem Koolhaas and managing partner David Gianotten.

Mr Gianotten, 49, says the original design brief called for only three theatres, adding: “TPAC is much more than three theatres for the same amount of money.

“OMA does not spend money if we don’t believe it brings something to the architecture, because in architecture, there is so much surface and space that is not used that costs an unbelievable amount of money.”

Members of the international media were invited to visit TPAC in March after Taiwan lifted strict Covid-19 travel restrictions.

What visitors will encounter are the many surfaces of the arts centre that are clad with aluminium panels and corrugated glass. Metal mesh is used liberally to screen off exposed structure and mechanical and electrical services. Some plasterboard walls are left unpainted and still have marks made during the construction process.

“(The marks) create a pattern. Why would we hide them?” says Mr Gianotten.