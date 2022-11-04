Mental health play The Almighty Sometimes marks Asian debut with Singapore run

SINGAPORE – The Almighty Sometimes tells a heartbreaking yet humorous story of mother-daughter relationships and growing up with mental health issues.

Written by Australian playwright Kendall Feaver, the play features 21-year-old Anna wondering what life would be like without her heavy cocktail of medications. Old enough to make her own choices regarding her health, Anna’s desire for normality and creativity strains her relationship with her mother, who learns to cope with no longer having a say in her daughter’s medical decisions.

The Almighty Sometimes has been performed in various theatres in England and Australia. The production by the Singapore Repertory Theatre will be its first performance in Asia.

Feaver, now based in the United Kingdom, began writing the play in 2012 after reading news articles about people medicated from young reaching the age of medical consent. It inspired her to explore the dynamic of what a parent and child would experience during this time.

In creating the main character of Anna, Feaver decided on a young female lead, partly to provide work for friends struggling to find such roles.

This has allowed 20-year-old Arielle Jasmine Van Zuijlen, who plays Anna, to step into a leading role early in her career, something many young female theatre actors may not experience.

With only four characters in the play, the work tells an intimate story of growing up, letting go and learning what it means to live for yourself. Audience members may recognise familiar faces in Salif Hardie, 29, as Oliver, the love interest; Karen Tan, 55, as Renee, Anna’s mum; as well as Shona Benson, 49, who plays Vivienne, Anna’s psychiatrist.