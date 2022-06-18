Mental health and self-care in Esplanade's The Studios

Women take centre stage in four of the five works that make up The Studios 2022.

The season, now into its 20th year, returns from July 28 to Sept 24 with a mix of new works and restagings commissioned by the Esplanade.

The overarching theme of Nervous System embodies the focus on self-care.

Programmer Vanessa Loh, 33, says: "When we think about the biological nervous system and how the different organs work together to ensure the smooth running of our bodies and minds, we thought this was a fitting metaphor for society.

"By way of analogy, we as individuals and groups, we parallel this way of communicating with each other to ensure the smooth running of the system that we coexist in."

The pandemic has prompted questions about how individuals can care better for themselves and one another, and this year's programme looks at these issues.

The season kicks off with Inconsequential Goddess, veteran theatre-maker Edith Podesta's follow-up to 2018's Leda And The Rage, which won a The Straits Times Life Theatre Award for Production of the Year.

In the same vein, this show uses Greek mythology to tell the story of a woman who wants to be a goddess of no consequence.

Ms Loh says: "It is very relevant today as it explores the cyclical nature of trauma, and the ways in which trauma is perpetuated over generations. It also explores how these cycles of trauma are broken to open a process of healing."

The Necessary Stage's Acting Mad tackles the topic of mental health in a new iteration of a work in progress that was first presented in 2019.

The script is devised by playwright Haresh Sharma, who will also be directing the play, based on verbatim interviews with actors who have experienced mental health issues.