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SINGAPORE – With five books of Korean-language fiction released or forthcoming in her first year of being a full-time published translator, 30-year-old Singaporean Gene Png has quickly carved a niche for herself involving gender-bending demon slayers and manifestos of transgressive women.

“ I just wanted all my books to feature bad- a** female protagonists,” says Png, who started teaching herself Korean when she was an 18-year-old fan of K-pop sensation BTS.

She has been based mostly in Seoul for 11 years, from when she studied Asian history at Underwood International College at Yonsei University.

Unconsciously, her debut translation of Cheon Seon-ran’s The Midnight Shift – published in August 2025 – set the tone with a vampire love story told from the perspective of three women.

Her first non-fiction translation Two Women Living Together, released in January 2026 , is a quietly defiant memoir written by best friends Kim Hana and Hwang Sunwoo, who rejected marriage and chose platonic cohabitation as life companions.

“So far, I haven’t had a book I really wanted to translate that was written by a male author,” Png confessed in a Zoom interview with The Straits Times, whose forthcoming books are also by women writers.

“ I rarely read books by male authors in South Korea because there’s something I disagree with in their writing, whether it’s their portrayal of female characters or their toxic portrayal of love.”

Two Women Living Together, translated by Gene Png, is a quietly defiant memoir written by best friends Kim Hana and Hwang Sunwoo, who chose platonic cohabitation. PHOTO: DOUBLEDAY

Returning to Singapore briefly after graduation, she found herself wanting more than her full-time illustration job and tutoring on the side, so she eventually went back to South Korea to pursue a two-year programme at the Literature Translation Institute of Korea.

Winning the poetry grand prize at the 53rd Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards in 2022 was her first break, and the agent who gave Png her first book found her through poetry translations she had placed in the literary magazine Chogwa.

When Png proved herself with The Midnight Shift, the International Creative Agency signed her and she had more freedom to pick the books she believed needed to be read in English.

Naturally, she jumped at the opportunity to translate Esther Park’s historical romantasy The Legend Of Lady Byeoksa (2026), whose protagonist is a cross-dressing ghost-stalker and whose version of Chinese mythology’s 10 courts of hell is ruled by what Png calls “sassy matriarchs”. The book was a refreshing subversion of the stories she had heard about the Hungry Ghost month when growing up in Singapore.

On working with her first agent, Png says: “In South Korean literature at that time, there were a lot of depressing or K-healing books. You rarely saw thrillers and horror – so we pitched romantasies and other fun books.”

When then South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol abruptly declared martial law in 2024, Png found herself translating Park Seolyeon’s Project V.

The book’s portrayal of gender bias resonated with her, where a robotics prodigy has to pose as her twin brother to apply to a male-only reality television show whose winner will get to pilot a top-secret government robotics project.

Park Seolyeon’s Project V, translated by Gene Png, follows a robotics prodigy who poses as her twin brother to apply for a male-only reality television show. PHOTO: HARPERVIA

During the protests against Yoon, it was K-pop fangirls who showed up with light sticks and the Girls’ Generation hit song Into The New World (2007) that became the unofficial anthem.

Png writes in her translator’s note: “So, why is it that young women are always arbitrarily sidelined and underestimated? Why are our creativity and humour so often trivialised? Who the heck wrote that clause in the Project V eligibility that banned women from even applying?”

She has a knack for letting the translations of other people’s work speak to her own life experience. While translating Two Women Living Together, she was mulling over applying for a Build-To-Order flat in Singapore with her South Korean husband, but had a rude shock over the prices.

“Translating that made me say – yes, there are alternative ways of living, whether or not one is legally married on paper.”

While Png has found a writing community in Seoul, she is itching to move back to Singapore and will return permanently in May. She says that there, too, is a bustling scene of Korean-to-English translators in Singapore, including Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop’s Shanna Tan, who was, like Png, a mentee to the International Booker Prize-shortlisted Korean translator Anton Hur.

More importantly, Png wants to reconnect with Singapore’s literary scene, which she feels has changed so much since she moved to Seoul.

Her fifth translation , The 25:00 Magic Lantern Express, is a cosy fantasy that might not be explicitly feminist. But Png says: “I don’t necessarily think all the books I translate have to be. For this one, the main theme is female empowerment, but it is also about having the courage to face even our darkest selves, the parts of us we might want to erase. Kindness is also a theme that matters to me a lot.”

The prolific translator has five unannounced books to turn in before August. It sometimes overwhelms her, but she keeps herself on track by setting a goal of translating 10 good pages a day and scheduling two rest days a week.

Although she is now building a list of genre fiction, she started her translation journey wanting to work on high literary fiction, despite rejections being rife . Now, she feels more comfortable in the fantastical worlds she has found herself in.

“I’ve never taken myself seriously at all, so I don’t know why I was trying so hard to be like, ‘I’m going to translate the next Han Kang, ’” she says of the Nobel laureate.

Still, Png dreams of translating the poetry and short stories that are so difficult to pitch in the literary market . Her current obsession is the short stories of Lee Juran, a writer she compares with Irish author Claire Keegan – “bare, emotive and introspective prose”.