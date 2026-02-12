Meet author Perumal Murugan at Chowk’s dance theatre work inspired by One Part Woman

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dance company Chowk Productions is presenting One Part Woman, a work inspired by famed author Perumal Murugan's International Booker Prize-nominated Tamil novel, Madhurobaagan.

One Part Woman

Tamil author Perumal Murugan’s Madhurobaagan, first published in 2010 and translated as One Part Woman in 2013, attracted a hate campaign from right-wing Hindu nationalists in 2015, which forced the Indian writer into self-declared creative exile.

The book, set in 1940s Tamil Nadu, tells the story of an infertile couple’s efforts to have a child, culminating in a local temple festival where men are gods for one evening and all women wishing for children are allowed to have sex with strangers.

This is the inspiration for local dance company Chowk Productions’ latest dance theatre work. Choreographed by Chowk founder Raka Maitra and directed by Lakshmana K.P. , the production employs classic Odissi dance moves to retell Murugan’s story, which challenges ideas about gender, caste and class.

The author, who drew packed houses for his appearances at the 2023 Singapore Writers Festival, is in town again and will conduct post-show talks for all four sessions.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

When: Feb 20, 8pm; Feb 21, 3 and 8pm; Feb 22, 3pm

Admission: $38 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Info: chowk.sg/works

Cyrano de Bergerac: A Cantonese Opera Interpretation

Cantonese opera maestro Law Kar Ying (right) rehearsing with Winsome Chan for Cyrano de Bergerac: A Cantonese Opera Interpretation. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE

Cantonese opera fans will want to grab tickets when sales open on Feb 14 for this production of Cyrano de Bergerac, as it is helmed by Hong Kong opera maestro Law Kar Ying.

French playwright Edmond R ostand ’s 1897 play about a dashing nobleman self-conscious about his large nose has been transplanted into the Ming Dynasty . Roxane is the poetry-loving Princess Xu Qishan, who meets sworn brothers Zhu Bufan, the nasally endowed one, and Zhu Yihao, the tongue-tied handsome one.

This work debuted at the Hong Kong Chinese Opera Festival 2024 and will be performed by Singapore troupe OperaWorks.

The Singapore show, which marks 61 years of diplomatic ties between Singapore and France, is a joint venture by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and the National Arts Council. It is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Embassy of France in Singapore.

Where: Far East Auditorium, Level 9 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: April 18 and 19, 7pm

Admission: $88 and $68 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Info: str.sg/H7LS

Passages At Last Light: Singapore’s WWII Maritime Evacuation Routes

The southern waters of Singapore and Marina South Pier as seen from the Singapore Maritime Gallery. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

February is traditionally the month for World War II stories as Singapore marks various events, from Japanese troops first landing on Feb 8 to the fall of this island fortress on Feb 15 after just eight days of battle.

The commemoration of the 84th anniversary of WWII in 2026 offers an intriguing new narrative focused on the sea rather than the well-worn land battles. The National Heritage Board, partnering the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, is organising a series of ferry rides that tell the story of Singapore’s maritime history.

The rides begin at the Singapore Maritime Gallery at Marina South Pier and will head to St John’s Island and Sisters’ Islands.

A disembarkation stop at the bigger Sisters’ Island will take participants on the evacuation route taken by people fleein g in 1942, as the Japanese bombarded Singapore and fought to take over the island the British considered to be of vital strategic importance.

Hear stories about wartime evacuation as the chartered ferry heads back towards Marina South Pier. Early-bird ticket sales, priced at $50, are on from Feb 12 to 20.