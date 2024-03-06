Meet a 77-year-old cosmic philosopher from Yishun in community art show on end-of-life matters

SINGAPORE – At 77, Madam Lim Soh Joo wastes no time in pondering the existential questions in life: Why do we have to die? Do people have souls? And – what appears to be her main preoccupation – do aliens exist?

The Mandarin-speaking Yishun resident, who says she has yet to find a conclusive answer to any of life’s mysteries, wants to continue the conversation with members of the public in a new community art exhibition on end-of-life matters which runs at Wellness Kampung @ 765 Nee Soon Central from March 9 to 20.

The retiree, who will be aptly draped in larger-than-life sartorial choices and make-up in her role as cosmic philosopher at her installation Who Can Tell Me?, is looking forward to speaking to strangers in Mandarin at her booth on March 9 and 16 from 4 to 5pm. Slots are limited.

She says: “I never imagined I would become a philosopher. I have a lot of questions and am curious about whether people have the answers.”

Both Sides, Now: Tides marks the 10th edition of non-profit community-based arts organisation ArtsWok Collaborative’s flagship programme, which has used the arts to reach out to Singaporeans on topics such as dying with dignity, end-of-life planning and other taboos around death.

Madam Lim, along with seven other senior collaborators from Yishun, have been working with Singaporean artist Salty Xi Jie Ng, 36, who practices social forms of art. They have been working since before June 2023 to create works that meaningfully engage with each participant’s ideas about what it means to live and leave well.

Other works on show include a short film about how three seniors overcome their fear of wanting to learn swimming at an older age, a peer support group for single seniors and a work which addresses the feelings of a dementia caregiver.

Ng got to know the seniors through one-on-one phone conversations and group sessions.

She says: “We delve into the art-making process, which is like entering eight different universes – they are all very different and unique. It’s very important to note that there are no formulas to building relationships, and a lot of this work is quite fluid.”

Ng, who has a Master of Fine Arts in art and social practice from Portland State University, adds: “Having worked in the field for 13 years, I think it’s about chemistry and having an authentic connection. It’s like a kind of magic and alchemy and fate. I see everyone I work with as a fated connection.”