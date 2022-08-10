Master potter Iskandar Jalil's deep connection to Japan

SINGAPORE - Feisty and irascible, master potter and ceramicist Iskandar Jalil is still firing up the kiln at his studio and keeping a close eye on the work being produced. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he has been busy making new works that will go on show on Aug 13 at the Japan Creative Centre (JCC), the cultural arm of the Embassy of Japan in Singapore.

The exhibition, A Master Potter's Travelogue: A Solo Exhibition By Dr Iskandar Jalil, was co-organised by JCC and the potter and funded by both parties.