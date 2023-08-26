Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng’s House Of Doors scores Booker longlist hat-trick

SINGAPORE – The House Of Doors may be Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng’s first novel in 10 years, but one thing has remained the same: It earned a place on the longlist of the prestigious Booker Prize.

The 51-year-old former lawyer has written two other books, The Gift Of Rain, nominated for the longlist in 2007, and The Garden Of Evening Mists, which made it further into the shortlist in 2012.

That The House Of Doors is once more on this year’s longlist gives Tan a “100 per cent strike rate” – something he was told by the Booker Prize people was unprecedented.

“I feel extremely privileged and proud,” Tan says, speaking over Zoom from the United Kingdom. “Each nomination is different, because I’m a different person and writer than I was. And each longlist is different as well.”

This year’s longlist is dominated by lesser-known writers, including four debuts.

“It’s a varied and strong longlist,” Tan says. “The only writer I know is Sebastian Barry. He’s not only a tremendously talented writer, but also great company – charming, chatty, full of energy. Unlike many of us writers, he’s also a great performer of his own writing.”

Irish novelist Barry is nominated for his novel Old God’s Time. Compared with Barry, Tan has been noticeably less prolific, a pattern Tan explains was partly due to an injured right knee that started to hurt during his book tour for The Garden Of Evening Mists.

The rehabilitation of this knee cartilage had entailed a drawn-out process of straightening a crooked knee and physiotherapy.

The success of The Garden Of Evening Mists also took up a lot of his time. Before the film directed by Taiwanese director Tom Lin Shu-yu was released in 2019, Tan scrutinised the script and was forced to pay close attention to the contract for this adaptation that ran to 200 pages and was constantly being altered.

Work on The House Of Doors started properly in 2021. “Some of the drafts were quite bad,” Tan says with a laugh. “Hopefully they never see the light of day.”

An immersive, languid lament, The House Of Doors brings the worlds of English writer Somerset Maugham and Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat Sen together in Penang, which once functioned as a sort of remote haven for those seeking refuge from the politics of their home countries.

Tan performs an act of historical ellipsis by bringing together Dr Sun’s extended stay in Penang and the real-life murder trial of Ethel Proudlock in 1910 for his story. While Dr Sun was in fact in Penang in 1910 to ask for financial support from the wealthy Straits Chinese, the Proudlock case took British colonial society in Kuala Lumpur by storm only in 1911.

Proudlock, a Eurasian, was accused and convicted of shooting dead a white mine manager who she claimed had attempted to rape her. Maugham wrote a well-known short story about the case titled The Letter, which appeared in the collection The Casuarina Tree (1926) and was later adapted into a play and several films.