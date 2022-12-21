Malaysia’s bookstore boom: Why are Eslite and Tsutaya not opening in Singapore?

Eslite bookstore in Kuala Lumpur's The Starhill, the Taiwanese brand's first in South-east Asia. PHOTO: ESLITE SPECTRUM
Clement Yong
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago
KUALA LUMPUR – Last Saturday, more than 50,000 people thronged a 70,000 sq ft space in Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang, Malaysia’s Orchard Road equivalent, with long queues forming outside The Starhill mall.

Their unexpected destination? Beloved Taiwanese brand Eslite’s (pronounced e-lite) new bookstore, its first in South-east Asia. This is despite The Starhill mall also housing unique luxury designer brands such as Roberto Cavalli and Shiatzy Chen, seemingly vindicating building owner YTL’s decision to court Eslite as anchor tenant in pre-pandemic 2019.

