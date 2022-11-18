Maestro Yeh Tsung marks 20 stellar years with Singapore Chinese Orchestra

SINGAPORE – When maestro Yeh Tsung took over the reins of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) in 2002, he had a clear vision of his goals for the young orchestra, augurated only five years earlier in 1997.

Better known as Tsung Yeh, he made history then as the first music director in the world to lead a symphony orchestra and a Chinese orchestra across two continents concurrently. Besides his SCO role, he was also music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra in the United States. He subsequently parted ways with South Bend in 2016 after 28 years of leading it, to focus on the SCO.

“SCO awakened the Chinese elements in me,” recalls Yeh, who already had a wealth of experience helming Western symphonies by then. “It was a huge transition for me leading a Chinese orchestra, but I was very confident about my new role.”

This year marks the 72-year-old’s two decades with the SCO. On Saturday, the orchestra will celebrate the milestone with a special concert titled Tsung Yeh 20.

To chronicle his achievements, the SCO has also published a bilingual commemorative book, Tsung Yeh & His 20 Years With The Singapore Chinese Orchestra, written by former Straits Times journalist Leong Weng Kam. The book will be launched at the concert and the digital version will be available for free on the SCO’s website.

Shanghai-born Yeh started learning the piano when he was five, encouraged by his mother, a Russian-trained vocalist teaching at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. He enrolled in the conservatory at the age of 10.

In 1981, he received a full scholarship to study at the Mannes College of Music in New York and completed his postgraduate studies at Yale University. He began his professional conducting career with the St Louis Symphony in 1984, and went on to work with many international orchestras before he joined the SCO.

In just two decades, the 2013 Cultural Medallion recipient known for his charisma and animated conducting style has fulfilled his five key goals for SCO.