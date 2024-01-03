M1 Singapore Fringe Festival: Oo-woo and Motherland inspired by headlines on caregiving and war

SINGAPORE – News headlines are the inspiration behind two original scripts by home-grown playwrights that will premiere at the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2024 in January.

Playwright Raimi Safari, 36, wrote Oo-woo after he read reports – including a 2015 story in The Straits Times – of how Singaporeans were admitting their sick and elderly family members into Johor Bahru’s nursing homes, where prices are reported to be as low as half of those in Singapore.

“It got me thinking about what could have driven those families to that particular point,” says Raimi of his script, which was first developed as part of The Necessary Stage’s mentorship platform Playwrights’ Cove in 2022.

Oo-woo, which stages the disappearance of a family bird as a way to interrogate duty and love when caring for an elderly mother with dementia, plays at the Esplanade Theatre Studio from Jan 24 to 28.

The tensions around caregiving faced within a family are not far removed from Raimi’s life. A personal entry point into the script, he says, was witnessing the struggles his family went through while caring for an uncle with an intellectual disability.

Raimi’s script also hits close to home for director Mohd Fared Jainal, 50, who had cared for his late dementia-stricken father. Unaware of the severity of his father’s illness, Fared was on an extended holiday in 2019 after attending a friend’s wedding in Malaysia when his father died.

Fared adds: “I live with this regret that I didn’t take care of him as well as I should have. That’s why this issue is very important, and I think we need to keep on educating the public or sharing stories like these.”

It is the second time in the span of a year that he is directing a play on dementia – he directed Teater Ekamatra’s staging of playwright Johnny Jon Jon’s Potong as part of Pesta Raya in May 2023 – a journey he describes as a “marathon”.

When asked if being too close to the subject matter makes it emotionally difficult to direct the play, Fared acknowledges the challenge, but adds: “The closer it is to your heart, the more impactful the work is.”

With shared experiences, conversations between Raimi and Fared about caregiving and the script happened not just during rehearsals but also after, when Raimi drove Fared home.

This relationship, Raimi says, “really helped me in strengthening some of the writing for this piece”.

Asked about the significance of the koel’s call – which inspired the play’s onomatopoeic title – the duo prefer keeping things spoiler-free, commenting that the koel can manifest in multiple forms in the play.

Raimi would only say: “It’s kind of interesting to note that the koel is not native to Singapore, it arrived only in the 1980s. But, somehow, over time, it became quite synonymous with our daily lives.”