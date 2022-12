SINGAPORE – Never The Bride – the first Singaporean play to tackle gay marriage in a local context head-on – will premiere at the M1 Fringe Festival on Jan 4.

The play by The Necessary Stage (TNS) is co-created by and stars three queer men – Rajkumar Thiagaras, 33, Ryan Ang, 31, and Fadhil Daud, 30. An early iteration of the show was first presented to a private audience under TNS’ Devising with Actors and Playwrights programme in September 2021.