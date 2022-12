SINGAPORE – Birds Migrant Theatre challenges people to rethink how they look at migrant workers in Foreign Bodies, which premieres at the M1 Fringe Festival on Jan 15.

Lead actors Abdul Kader Zilani, 30, known professionally as Zilani, and Deni Apriyani, 33, play Arif and Ani, migrant workers in Singapore who meet, fall in love and struggle with responsibilities back home.