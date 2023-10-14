Louise Gluck, Nobel-winning poet who explored trauma and loss, dies at 80

MASSACHUSETTS – Louise Gluck, an American poet whose searing, deeply personal work, often filtered through themes of classical mythology, religion and the natural world, won her practically every honour available, including the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and, in 2020, the Nobel Prize for literature, died on Friday at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was 80.

Her death was confirmed by Mr Jonathan Galassi, her editor at Farrar, Straus & Giroux. Dr Richard Deming, a friend and former colleague of hers in the English department at Yale, said the cause was cancer.

Gluck was widely considered to be among the country’s greatest living poets, long before she won the Nobel. She began publishing in the 1960s and received some acclaim in the ’70s, but she cemented her reputation in the ’80s and early ’90s with a string of books, including Triumph of Achilles (1985), which won the National Book Critics Circle Award; Ararat (1990); and The Wild Iris (1992), which won the Pulitzer Prize.

Her work was both deeply personal – Ararat, for example, drew on the pain she experienced over the death of her father – and broadly accessible, both to critics, who praised her clarity and precise lyricism, and to the broader reading public. She served as the US poet laureate from 2003 to 2004.

“‘Direct’ is the operative word here,” critic Wendy Lesser wrote in a review of Triumph of Achilles in The Washington Post. “Gluck’s language is staunchly straightforward, remarkably close to the diction of ordinary speech. Yet her careful selection for rhythm and repetition, and the specificity of even her idiomatically vague phrases, give her poems a weight that is far from colloquial.”

Her early work, especially her debut, Firstborn (1968), is deeply indebted to the so-called confessional poets who dominated the scene in the 1950s and ’60s, among them John Berryman, Robert Lowell and Sylvia Plath.

But even as Gluck continued to weave her verse with an autobiographical thread, there is nothing solipsistic in her later, more mature work, even as she explored intimate themes of trauma and heartbreak.

“The poets I returned to as I grew older were the poets in whose work I played, as the elected listener, a crucial role,” she said in her Nobel acceptance speech. “Intimate, seductive, often furtive or clandestine. Not stadium poets. Not poets talking to themselves.”

With sometimes remorseless wit and razor-sharp language, she seamlessly tied the personal to the social, the particular to the universal, looping together meditations on her own struggles with themes of family, mortality and loss.

In awarding her its prize for literature – she was the first American-born poet to win it since T.S. Eliot in 1948 – the Nobel committee praised her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.

“Bleak,” “alienated” and “austere” were all adjectives one got used to finding in reviews of Gluck’s work. “She is at heart the poet of a fallen world,” critic Don Bogen once wrote.

Nature is rarely a thing of beauty in her work; it is full of sadness, danger and disappointment. In what is perhaps her most famous and widely anthologised poem, Mock Orange, she wrote:

We were made fools of.

And the scent of mock orange

drifts through the window.

How can I rest?

How can I be content

when there is still

that odour in the world?

But if her work rarely offered redemption, let alone joy, it did seek solace, if only in the acceptance of the world as it is – Achilles’ triumph, in her view, was his realisation of his own mortality.

And in mortality and death, she felt, one might find the hope of rebirth. In the title poem of The Wild Iris, she wrote, from the flower’s perspective,

You who do not remember

passage from the other world

I tell you I could speak again: whatever

returns from oblivion returns

to find a voice:

from the centre of my life came

a great fountain, deep blue

shadows on azure sea water.

Louise Elizabeth Gluck was born April 22, 1943, in New York City and grew up in Cedarhurst, on the South Shore of Long Island. Her father, Daniel, was a businessperson and a frustrated poet who, among other things, helped invent the X-Acto knife. Her mother, Beatrice (Grosby) Gluck, was a homemaker.

Gluck was an intensely intellectual child. In her Nobel lecture, she recalled one evening, when she was about six years old, staying up late debating with herself what the “greatest poem in the world” was and unable to decide between the two finalists: The Little Black Boy, by William Blake, and Swanee River, by Stephen Foster. (After much back and forth, Blake won.)