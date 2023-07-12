Longing for a fusion of traditional Malay and Chinese music

SINGAPORE – When two traditional arts groups came together to explore the first collaboration between their unique art forms, the theme of “longing” surfaced.

While the musical forms of Nanyin and Asli have many differences, their lyrics often express a deep sense of longing.

Siong Leng Musical Association and Gendang Akustika are putting up a performance – aptly titled Longing – to show that despite differences in culture, race and history, they can still come together in harmony, to create a new sound and show.

Presented through six scenes, the hour-long production will delve into the unique style of Nanyin and Asli vocal works, and offer fresh perspectives on the traditional classics.

Syafiqah ‘Adha, 33, director of Gendang Akustika, said cross-cultural performances reflect Singapore’s multicultural society.

“We hope that through this collaboration, we can showcase both our traditional arts in a novel manner and encourage a dialogue and appreciation of each other’s art form,” she said.

Siong Leng was established in 1941 to preserve, promote and develop Nanyin, or “Music of the South”, a traditional Chinese art form from Fujian, China, with a history of almost 2,000 years. Nanyin is sung in the Minnan dialect and is closely tied with the poetic, rhythmic and dramatic tunes of Central China.

In 2009, Nanyin was inscribed on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Siong Leng was the recipient of the inaugural Singapore Chinese Cultural Contribution Award given by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre in 2017. In 2021, it received The Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award by the National Heritage Board.

Established in 2009, Gendang Akustika is a Malay folk music ensemble which breathes life into traditional Malay music with fresh musical arrangements and performance styles.

Asli music dates back to the 1600s during the reign of the Malaccan sultanate. It features elaborate and decorated singing with text based on the Malay poetic form called pantun. Asli is characteristically slow and is accompanied by an eight-beat drum pattern that is usually played on a drum called rebana.

The challenge in putting the two unique musical forms and their elements together is the language barrier, and melding both into something pleasing, added Syafiqah.

“I find that certain conventions from each side of the musical traditions have to be broken in order to come up with a new creation,” said Syafiqah. “However, it is also significant to note that Asli and Nanyin music have many similarities, such as the soulful singing, slow tempo and heterophonic textures.”