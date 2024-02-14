London exhibition celebrates 'unknown artist' Yoko Ono

LONDON – She is the world’s most famous unknown artist – everyone knows her name, but no one knows what she does, John Lennon once said of the perceived disregard for his wife Yoko Ono, who turns 91 on Feb 18.

From Feb 15, Ono’s impact on conceptual art will be on display in a retrospective exhibition at the Tate Modern in London.

The Yoko Ono: Music Of The Mind exhibition, which runs until Sept 1, explores the multi-disciplinary works of a woman more famed for being the murdered Beatles’ wife than a conceptual art icon.

“This exhibition is a true celebration of Yoko as an artist,” one of the exhibition’s curators, Andrew de Brun, told AFP.

“Indeed, John Lennon was a very important collaborator for her, but we are very happy to be able to showcase her art.”

Spanning seven decades, the exhibition presents a detailed exploration of Ono’s artistic legacy through 200 pieces, including installations, objects, videos, photographs, sculptures and documents detailing her performances and musical compositions.

“We recognise the importance of Yoko Ono in contemporary art and culture,” de Brun said of the retrospective, which the curators say is the most extensive ever done in Britain about Ono.

“By displaying some of her works, we help to showcase the significant place she occupies.

“We are pleased to present her work to new generations of visitors... showing her activism, her campaigns for peace,” the curator added.

Since her initial exhibitions in New York during the 1950s, Ono has been a proponent of conceptualism – an art movement that posits the concept or idea behind an artwork is more important than the physical piece.

The exhibition examines some of the artist’s most controversial works or performances, such as the video of Cut Piece, a work she first presented in Japan and then in 1965 at Carnegie Recital Hall in New York.

On stage, Ono appeared in a black dress and left scissors beside her, allowing the audience to cut off her clothing in an exhibit aimed at drawing attention to the violence society inflicts on women.

The exhibition appears as a vindication of the artist’s epic journey, after decades of being blamed by some for the breakup of The Beatles in 1970.