Light to Night Singapore returns for its longest edition yet

SINGAPORE - Art festival Light to Night Singapore will illuminate the Republic’s Civic District in its longest edition yet, running from Jan 9 to 31, 2026, spanning four weekends for the first time.

The 10th edition of the festival, organised by the National Gallery Singapore, is themed “The Power in Us”, celebrating the strength of community and the richness of diverse perspectives.

“By bringing together artists from Singapore and the region to collaborate with diverse communities, and inviting audiences to participate as co-creators, this edition highlights how shared authorship, dialogue, and reflection can deepen connections and foster a sense of collective ownership,” said festival executive director Ong Zhe Min.

Ansiblomoo by Singapore artist Fyerool Darma projected on the facade of the National Gallery Singapore. The 10th Light to Night Singapore will be the longest iteration of the event yet. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Commissioned specially for this year’s festival is SANTAI – a series of art installations inspired by the Malay word “santai”, which means to relax. The series aims to transform these places into spaces for gathering and contemplation.

A highlight of the series is Gathering On The Lawn, on the Padang, by Taiwanese artist Michael Lin. Here, participants interact with artist-designed paper lantern bags adorned with batik-inspired motifs.

Gathering On The Lawn by Taiwanese artist Michael Lin at the Padang is part of the SANTAI series. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Also in the SANTAI series is Singapore artist Firdaus Sani’s Rumah Laut or “coastal home” in Malay. The three-part installation at the Art Connector, Padang and ACM Green looks at the legacy of Singapore’s orang laut (people of the sea in Malay) communities.

Rumah Laut by Firdaus Sani at the Padang. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Light projections, a crowd favourite, will once again adorn the facade of buildings in the Civic District, including the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House at the Old Parliament, and Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall.

Flower Power featuring art by artist Noah Tan and music composition by pianist Azariah Tan, projected on the facade of the Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH