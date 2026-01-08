Light to Night Singapore returns for its longest edition yet
SINGAPORE - Art festival Light to Night Singapore will illuminate the Republic’s Civic District in its longest edition yet, running from Jan 9 to 31, 2026, spanning four weekends for the first time.
The 10th edition of the festival, organised by the National Gallery Singapore, is themed “The Power in Us”, celebrating the strength of community and the richness of diverse perspectives.
“By bringing together artists from Singapore and the region to collaborate with diverse communities, and inviting audiences to participate as co-creators, this edition highlights how shared authorship, dialogue, and reflection can deepen connections and foster a sense of collective ownership,” said festival executive director Ong Zhe Min.
Commissioned specially for this year’s festival is SANTAI – a series of art installations inspired by the Malay word “santai”, which means to relax. The series aims to transform these places into spaces for gathering and contemplation.
A highlight of the series is Gathering On The Lawn, on the Padang, by Taiwanese artist Michael Lin. Here, participants interact with artist-designed paper lantern bags adorned with batik-inspired motifs.
Also in the SANTAI series is Singapore artist Firdaus Sani’s Rumah Laut or “coastal home” in Malay. The three-part installation at the Art Connector, Padang and ACM Green looks at the legacy of Singapore’s orang laut (people of the sea in Malay) communities.
Light projections, a crowd favourite, will once again adorn the facade of buildings in the Civic District, including the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House at the Old Parliament, and Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall.
Entry is free, with ticketed programmes available for pre-booking on the festival website at .