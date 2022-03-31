Life Theatre Awards: 16 stars that shone in 2020 and 2021

Father-son duo Adrian (right) and Zachary Pang in The Son, Darren Guo (right) in Straight Acting and Munah Bagharib in Lost Cinema 20/20. PHOTOS: CRISPIAN CHAN, PANGDEMONIUM, WILD RICE
SINGAPORE - These 16 actors commanded the stage - or screen - in 2020 and 2021, from previous Life Theatre Award winners like Jo Tan and Siti Khalijah Zainal to first-time nominees Deonn Yang, Miriam Cheong, Nikki Muller and Zachary Pang, who is shortlisted alongside his on and off-stage father, four-time Best Actor winner Adrian Pang.

Momotaro And The Magnificent Peach by Wild Rice
Previous wins: Best Supporting Actress for 881 The Musical (2012)
Played: The hero's father, the Old Man, and the villain's aide Captain Kit

