Life Power List 2023: Pooja Nansi makes Singapore Writers Festival cool and exciting

SINGAPORE – Five-time Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) director Pooja Nansi has been picked for the 2023 Power List for the exceptional job she has done restoring excitement to the annual literary tent-pole event.

Coming into the high-profile role in 2019 at age 37 – the youngest to do so since the position was created in 2010 – Nansi turned doubters into believers after she took the festival in a radically new direction.

With her brio and open-mindedness, she transformed the pinnacle event for local writers and readers to become more all-encompassing and generous, through inviting community and youth curators on board and a willingness to embrace a wide range of topics – even hosting panels on memes and K-pop.

Tapping her roots in the spoken word tradition, she paired a fierce insistence on challenging – or, more accurately, disregarding – literary hierarchies with her eclectic interests to inject a titillating unpredictability into the 26-year-old festival.

It is a turn that particularly resonated with youth aged between 13 and 18, which have become her most ardent supporters.

As she hands over the reins to poet Yong Shu Hoong in 2024, the SWF is arguably in the strongest position it has ever been, its longevity assured, bucking trends of ageing literary fairs reported elsewhere, from Indonesia to Australia to Britain.

The Arts House Limited has not released the number of attendees at her swansong edition this year, themed Plot Twist and held in November. But her three-weekend post-Covid-19 edition in 2022 drew 46,000 people – proof of a maverick director successfully bestowing on an erudite festival a sheen of cool.