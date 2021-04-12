La Clique's mix of circus and cabaret at Marina Bay Sands from May

SINGAPORE - Olivier Award-winning production La Clique will be the first long-running production with an international cast to take the stage at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre since the circuit breaker last April.

First launched in 2004, its mix of circus, cabaret and comedy has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world, including cities like London, Montreal and New York.

Produced by Sliding Doors Entertainment, in collaboration with Unusual Entertainment and Marina Bay Sands, the show will run for eight weeks from May 29 to July 18 with eight performances a week.

It will be able to accommodate up to 250 audience members per show.

Helming the show as emcee is world-renowned cabaret artiste and songwriter Bernie Dieter, who has been dubbed the "undisputed queen of punk cabaret".

Among the acts featured are sword swallower and fire breather Heather Holliday, professional hula hoop artiste and acrobat Stephen Williams.

Ms Jean Ng, executive director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development for the Singapore Tourism Board, says: "The return of such international shows is a testament to Singapore's attractiveness as a destination for world-class entertainment offerings, as well as our ability to host such events safely."

To ensure the safety and well-being of all theatre-goers, several safety measures will be implemented at different points throughout each performance.

These include temperature screening, SafeEntry check-in via the TraceTogether token or application, augmented sanitisation measures and the deployment of safe distancing ambassadors.

Mr Milan Rokic, chief executive officer of Sliding Doors Entertainment, says they "are thrilled to bring back the excitement of international theatre to Singapore, following a year of hardship for the community. La Clique's cast of amazing performers cannot wait to bring smiles, laughter and amazement to our audiences".

Book it/La Clique

Where: Marina Bay Sands

When: May 29 to July 18

Tuesday to Friday, 8pm

Saturday and Sunday, 4.30pm and 8pm

Admission: $98, $138 and $188 (inclusive of a glass of champagne in special VIP lounge) via Marina Bay Sands website and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to the Sistic website) from April 21; Marriott Bonvoy Presale via Klook website from April 14

Info: La Clique's website