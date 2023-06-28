Kusu Island myth given Chinese musical treatment by The Fool Theatre

SINGAPORE – Many legends surround Kusu Island, located in the waters south of Singapore.
Though details may differ, they typically involve a huge turtle laying down its life to save fishermen and sailors from the rough seas.
SINGAPORE – Many legends surround Kusu Island, located in the waters south of Singapore.
Though details may differ, they typically involve a huge turtle laying down its life to save fishermen and sailors from the rough seas.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.