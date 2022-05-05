Kit Chan gives preview of her role as Mrs Lee Kuan Yew in The LKY Musical

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Kit Chan has given fans a preview of her role as Madam Kwa Geok Choo, the wife of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, in a new staging of The LKY musical.

On Tuesday (May 3), Chan, 49, posted on social media a short video titled Becoming Mr and Mrs Lee and several photos of her transforming into the late Madam Kwa.

Theatre veteran Adrian Pang, 56, will reprise his role as the late Mr Lee. It won him Best Actor at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards in 2016.

Madam Kwa was played by actress Sharon Au in the 2015 production.

The video featured several publicity shots - similar to old photos of Mr and Mrs Lee - of the two actors in the new production which opens on Sept 7. Chan wears a cheongsam and has her hair styled like Madam Kwa's in the pictures.

The singer said on social media she was excited about her role although rehearsals have not started.

"I was already amazed at the physical transformation that can happen with a costume, a wig, the right makeup and accessories, and a fellow actor with whom one has chemistry ," she wrote, tagging Pang in the post.

Besides Sebastian Tan, the cast also includes Benjamin Chow - who won an ST Life Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing politician Lim Chin Siong in the 2015 production.