Kenny Leck to give up BooksActually completely

Disgraced bookseller Kenny Leck has confirmed he will step back "100 per cent" from his indie bookstore BooksActually.
The bookstore and its publishing arm Math Paper Press are being transferred to the collective ownership of his five employees, after an expose by Rice Media about Mr Leck's alleged misconduct towards young female staff.
"It's fair to say that I will never exist in any way any more, this name of mine," Mr Leck, 43, told The Straits Times yesterday.
"People think I will still be pulling the strings behind the scenes or I know people so I won't be boycotted. No. Everybody has distanced themselves from me."
He said he would give up the directorship and 100 per cent of the shares of BooksActually to the five employees, who have not been named.
He owns 50 per cent of the shares, while the other 50 per cent belonged to his co-founder and former girlfriend Karen Wai, who has left the store.
He had been in the process of gradually buying back her shares when the Rice Media article came out last Saturday.
The article alleged he had made romantic advances towards young female staff, including while married to his then employee Renee Ting.
Former staff quoted in the article, who were mostly in their 20s when they worked at the store, described working long hours without designated breaks and being paid little and sometimes late.
Ms Ting, who was in a relationship with Mr Leck for six years, said she drew no salary while they were dating, lived in the store and had hardly any days off.
Mr Leck has denied the allegations, but said he is unable to give more details because of the terms of his divorce settlement with Ms Ting, to whom he said he is still making restitution.
He admitted that he had not paid wages to his employees on time, but said he had paid them fully in the end.
He also acknowledged that he had delayed payments to authors and publishers such as Dr Cherian George, editor and publisher of GE11, a photo magazine chronicling Singapore's 2011 general election.
Photographer Tay Kay Chin, who was the project's picture editor and designer, told ST that BooksActually, the official bookstore for GE11, had owed more than $3,000 for around two years for sales of copies.
"Which small businesses don't have delayed payments?" said Mr Leck.
"I paid up. I'm not like other companies where I delay and then I totally don't pay."
Asked if the new team will be taking on any financial liabilities, he said the company has no major debts and that before this, he had already been in discussions with them about taking a bigger stake in the bookstore.
"So now it's just sped up, and without me in the picture any more."
He said he does not know what he will do after leaving the bookstore. "I've been doing this for 16 years, seven days a week, every part of me.
"This is actually worse than losing my father and mother in the span of 13 or 14 months. All the sadness of losing them, I channelled into the bookstore. Now, it's all gone."
He asked for the public to respect the privacy of the BooksActually team as well as his partner, for the sake of their mental health. His partner, whom he has been with for the past three years, is not affiliated with the bookstore, he said.
"If you are true supporters of the literary scene, then attack the person that failed - me - but not the bookstore, or the new people behind it."
Literary community shuns BooksActually
A flurry of statements has come from the local literary community distancing itself from independent bookstore BooksActually, after its owner Kenny Leck came under fire for his past relationships with young female employees.
In a viral article by digital news site Rice Media published last Saturday, former employees of Mr Leck - including his ex-wife Renee Ting - alleged he had made romantic advances towards young female staff.
Mr Leck has denied the allegations.
A group of 38 authors published by Math Paper Press, BooksActually's publishing arm, released a statement on Monday saying they were "angry and disheartened" to read past employees' accounts and did not condone non-consensual or exploitative behaviour.
"We also acknowledge that our writing community should do better, and that scarce resources should never be an excuse for unacceptable behaviour," they added.
The group includes well-known writers such as Alfian Sa'at, Cyril Wong, Felix Cheong and Ng Yi-Sheng, as well as six unnamed authors.
The authors welcomed the decision to transfer Mr Leck's ownership of the bookstore and publishing arm to his team of five employees. "If BooksActually wishes to receive the support of our writing environment, we need them to fulfil their promises of outlining and enforcing better procedures and policies, including an anti-harassment policy.
"We hope that BooksActually emerges from this controversy and becomes a bookstore we can depend on and love."
Exactly how the transfer of ownership will transpire has yet to be established, though other publishers and literary groups have said they will suspend ties with BooksActually until they are satisfied Mr Leck is no longer in charge.
Charity Sing Lit Station, non-profit Singapore Unbound and movement #BuySingLit, which Mr Leck previously helmed as co-chair, have disavowed any future involvement with BooksActually until changes are made.
Sing Lit Station said in a statement on Sunday that it would no longer be working with BooksActually on its Jalan Besar writing residency and that it would reassess future collaborations based on "meaningful organisational changes that prioritise the safety and welfare of their staff".
It added that it was planning a series of discussions with stakeholders and members of the community to address the concerns and gaps in the industry.
Home-grown publisher Ethos Books said it will cease to retail books through BooksActually until the current staff have taken over and put in place systems to protect staff welfare.
"We would like to have an open conversation with the new team when they're ready, meeting them to get to know them as individuals, and have a good understanding of their values, intent and company direction moving forward," the Ethos team told ST. "From there, we will consider and explore the possibilities of collaborating again."
Over Sunday and Monday, numerous writers took to social media to express solidarity for the women who spoke up, as well as regret that they had not been more aware of what was happening at the bookstore.
Some, like Alfian, have begun discussing making reparations to the former employees from their book earnings.
Singapore Literature Prize-winning poet Joshua Ip told The Straits Times he has taken no royalties for any of his Math Paper Press books. He refuses royalties from all publishers he has published with as a personal choice.
Ip said in a Facebook post on Monday that he has paused all future projects with BooksActually and will "await the conversations with the literary community and with the new team" before taking action on his work already in print.
Responding to media queries, an National Arts Council (NAC) spokesman said: "NAC does not have any existing partnerships with BooksActually and Kenny Leck, nor are they involved in this year's edition of Singapore Writers Festival organised by Arts House Limited."
BooksActually last served as the festival's official bookstore in 2018.
In a Zoom press conference yesterday with festival director Pooja Nansi, a Math Paper Press author, questions about BooksActually were banned.
