Kenny Leck to give up BooksActually completely

Disgraced bookseller Kenny Leck has confirmed he will step back "100 per cent" from his indie bookstore BooksActually.

The bookstore and its publishing arm Math Paper Press are being transferred to the collective ownership of his five employees, after an expose by Rice Media about Mr Leck's alleged misconduct towards young female staff.

"It's fair to say that I will never exist in any way any more, this name of mine," Mr Leck, 43, told The Straits Times yesterday.

"People think I will still be pulling the strings behind the scenes or I know people so I won't be boycotted. No. Everybody has distanced themselves from me."

He said he would give up the directorship and 100 per cent of the shares of BooksActually to the five employees, who have not been named.

He owns 50 per cent of the shares, while the other 50 per cent belonged to his co-founder and former girlfriend Karen Wai, who has left the store.

He had been in the process of gradually buying back her shares when the Rice Media article came out last Saturday.

The article alleged he had made romantic advances towards young female staff, including while married to his then employee Renee Ting.

Former staff quoted in the article, who were mostly in their 20s when they worked at the store, described working long hours without designated breaks and being paid little and sometimes late.

Ms Ting, who was in a relationship with Mr Leck for six years, said she drew no salary while they were dating, lived in the store and had hardly any days off.

Mr Leck has denied the allegations, but said he is unable to give more details because of the terms of his divorce settlement with Ms Ting, to whom he said he is still making restitution.

He admitted that he had not paid wages to his employees on time, but said he had paid them fully in the end.

He also acknowledged that he had delayed payments to authors and publishers such as Dr Cherian George, editor and publisher of GE11, a photo magazine chronicling Singapore's 2011 general election.

Photographer Tay Kay Chin, who was the project's picture editor and designer, told ST that BooksActually, the official bookstore for GE11, had owed more than $3,000 for around two years for sales of copies.

"Which small businesses don't have delayed payments?" said Mr Leck.

"I paid up. I'm not like other companies where I delay and then I totally don't pay."

Asked if the new team will be taking on any financial liabilities, he said the company has no major debts and that before this, he had already been in discussions with them about taking a bigger stake in the bookstore.

"So now it's just sped up, and without me in the picture any more."

He said he does not know what he will do after leaving the bookstore. "I've been doing this for 16 years, seven days a week, every part of me.

"This is actually worse than losing my father and mother in the span of 13 or 14 months. All the sadness of losing them, I channelled into the bookstore. Now, it's all gone."

He asked for the public to respect the privacy of the BooksActually team as well as his partner, for the sake of their mental health. His partner, whom he has been with for the past three years, is not affiliated with the bookstore, he said.

"If you are true supporters of the literary scene, then attack the person that failed - me - but not the bookstore, or the new people behind it."