Kaws and effect

Urge, a hanging artwork, and sculpture Separated (both above) are part of the more than 160 objects on display at the Kaws: What Party exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. The show chronicles the 25-year practice of influential American artist and designer Kaws, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, and features, among other things, graffiti drawings, furniture as well as collectibles.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES
After encountering otaku culture in Japan, which sees fans indulging in manga and anime and collecting related figurines, Kaws added toy-making to his practice, creating characters such as Chum (above), a take on the Michelin Man. The 45-year-old artist also uses his signature crossed-out eyes on pop-culture icons such as The Simpsons and Snoopy. The exhibition ends in September.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES
After encountering otaku culture in Japan, which sees fans indulging in manga and anime and collecting related figurines, Kaws added toy-making to his practice, creating characters such as Chum, a take on the Michelin Man. The 45-year-old artist also uses his signature crossed-out eyes on pop-culture icons such as The Simpsons (above) and Snoopy. The exhibition ends in September.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 24, 2021, with the headline 'Kaws and effect'. Subscribe
