Kaws and effect

Urge, a hanging artwork, and sculpture Separated (both above) are part of the more than 160 objects on display at the Kaws: What Party exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. The show chronicles the 25-year practice of influential American artist and designer Kaws, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, and features, among other things, graffiti drawings, furniture as well as collectibles.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES