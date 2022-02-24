Making their mark in the arts: 2002 to 2022

Kampong Glam bookstore Wardah starts a new chapter

Assistant Life Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Three years into its existence, business at independent Kampong Glam bookstore Wardah Books was so dire that its survival was in question.

Owner Ibrahim Tahir even entered talks to sell it. He found a buyer and settled on a price.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 24, 2022, with the headline Kampong Glam bookstore Wardah starts a new chapter. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top