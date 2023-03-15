Jeremy Tiang is first Singaporean to make International Booker Prize longlist with Ninth Building

SINGAPORE – Author of State Of Emergency (2017) and translator of 28 books Jeremy Tiang has become the first Singaporean to make the International Booker Prize longlist.

His translation of Chinese author and playwright Zou Jingzhi’s Ninth Building was among the 13 books picked by judges on Tuesday.

A collection of vignettes in the “doculiterary” genre, Ninth Building follows a teenager caught up in the passions of Mao Zedong’s drive for ideological purity in the 1960s and 1970s, and is based on Zou’s life in China during the Cultural Revolution.

It is part of a diverse cast of works recognised this year by a panel of judges chaired by French-Moroccan novelist Leila Silmani and including Malaysian novelist Tan Twan Eng.

The 13 books on the longlist include entries from 12 countries and first nominations for books originally written in Bulgarian, Catalan and Tamil.

Tiang, 46, said: “I was surprised and delighted at the news. Since 2016, when the International Booker Prize shifted to focus on books in translation, they have succeeded in bringing recognition to many voices that would otherwise not have received as much attention.

“The decision to jointly honour the author and translator has thrown a welcome spotlight on the art of translation.”

Tiang had in 2022 become the first Singaporean to be invited to judge the International Booker Prize.

He said he first encountered Zou’s book in 2012, and knew as soon as he read it that he wanted to translate it.

Over the next decade, he submitted the stories to literary journals and publishers.

Ninth Building was eventually picked up by Honford Star in the United Kingdom and by Open Letter Books in the United States.

“Zou’s voice is so distinctive. And although I knew the history of the Cultural Revolution, I’d never seen the perspective he brings to it,” Tiang said.