Jenny Erpenbeck’s Kairos wins International Booker Prize

LONDON – Jenny Erpenbeck’s Kairos, a novel about a torrid love affair in the final years of East Germany, won on May 21 the International Booker Prize, the renowned award for fiction translated into English.

German writer Erpenbeck, 57, shared the prize of £50,000 (S$85,600) with German poet-translator Michael Hofmann, 66, who translated the book into English.

After receiving the prize during a ceremony at the Tate Modern art museum in London, the pair seemed lost for words.

Erpenbeck thanked her family, and Hofmann thanked Erpenbeck. “I want to thank Jenny for her trust in me,” he said. “Er, that’s about the size of it.”

Canadian writer Eleanor Wachtel, chair of the judges, said in a news conference that Kairos was more than a simple evocation of a romance. The “self-absorption of the lovers” – a student and a 50something novelist – and “their descent into a destructive vortex” tracks the history of East Germany before the collapse of the Berlin Wall, she added.

Like that country, Wachtel said, the couple’s relationship “starts with optimism and trust, then unravels so badly”.

“What makes Kairos so unusual is that it’s both beautiful and uncomfortable, personal and political, psychological and very moving,” she said. The judging panel deliberated for half an hour before deciding to give Kairos the prize.

Kairos beat five other shortlisted titles, including Jente Posthuma’s What I’d Rather Not Think About, translated from Dutch by Sarah Timmer Harvey, about a woman grieving her twin brother; and Hwang Sok-yong’s Mater 2-10, translated from Korean by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae, which traces North and South Korean history through a family of railway workers.